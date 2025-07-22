UVA QB Chandler Morris: “We want to go win a championship.”
New Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris continues to raise the standard for Virginia football, speaking highly of the Cavaliers' expectations for the upcoming 2025 season at ACC media days in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"It's known in our locker room, we want to go win a championship," said Chandler Morris in an interview on ACC Network.
This quote by the North Texas transfer aligns with a similar quote he said in his first press conference on grounds back in January when he explained that in his first team meeting he stood up and told everyone, "I didn't come all the way to Virginia as a Texas boy to win five, six games," Morris said back in January. "I want to win the conference championship. So, that's my goal, coming all this way."
His goal would be a significant culture change for the Cavaliers, who are 11-23 under Tony Elliott and have not qualified for a bowl game since the 2021 season. Further, the Cavaliers have not appeared in the ACC Championship game since 2019, when they lost 62-17 to Clemson. Virginia has not won the ACC since 1995 and has never won the conference outright.
For how Virginia could accomplish Morris's goal: How Virginia Football Can Reach the ACC Championship Game in 2025
With one year of eligibility remaining, Morris arrives in Charlottesville after stints in Oklahoma, TCU, and, most recently, North Texas. Last year, Morris threw for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns, with the two statistics ranking 5th and 4th nationally, respectively. The Highland Park, Texas native also rushed for 242 yards and four touchdowns, showing his ability to be a dual-threat quarterback for the Cavaliers this fall.
Also, during the interview, Morris talked about his adjustment to a high implementation of play-action. He then gave Virginia fans some excitement when asked whether the Virginia coaching staff would give him the chance to "let him rip it" this fall.
"I wouldn't have come if not," said Morris.
Morris will have a strong wide receiver core to distribute to with Trell Harris returning, while the Hoos added deep-threat Jahmal Edrine from Purdue and Jayden Thomas from Notre Dame. The Cavaliers also return Kameron Courtney, who will look to take a leap in his sophomore season, along with Suderian Harrison and Andre Greene Jr.
Morris also talked about the new Hardie Football Operations Center and how it has elevated the Virginia football team this offseason.
"It's huge for us, current players that are there right now, and then also too, for recruiting, really taking the next step as a program," said Morris. "It's the nicest one I've ever been in."
The conjunction of a transfer class that ranked sixth best in the ACC, the new Hardie Football Operations center, along with Chandler Morris's high expectations this season, exemplifies the culture change that Virginia football is attempting to implement headed into this year.
The Hoos are set to begin fall camp on Wednesday, July 30th, as the Cavaliers begin preparations for their season, which begins against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, August 30th.