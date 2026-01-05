Virginia Adds Another Defensive Back To Its 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Virginia has landed its second defensive back prospect in the transfer portal cycle after Jacobie Henderson announced his commitment to Virginia, per Pete Nakos of On3.

Rutgers CB Jacobie Henderson has committed to Virginia, a source tells @On3sports.



The 5-foot-11, 198-pound CB posted 39 tackles and 3 pass deflections in 2025. Former Marshall transfer has 17 career pass deflections and 2 INTs.https://t.co/wMrfFrdlE6 pic.twitter.com/NLgUiUKFZG — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 5, 2026

Henderson had a productive season for Rutgers after transferring over from Marshall. He finished with 39 tackles and three passes defensed. He had his best game of the year vs Penn State, finishing with seven tackles. He started all 12 games this past season for Rutgers.

According to On3/Rivals, Henderson was rated as a three-star prospect in the transfer portal. The No.33 CB and the No.324 player nationally with an 88 overall rating.

Looking at his numbers on Pro Football Focus (PFF), Henderson finished with a 59.9 defensive grade, 63.1 defensive grade, 75.7 tackling grade, 83.1 pass rush grade, and a 58.3 coverage grade. Certainly a mixed bag when you look at his numbers and what he did in his first year on the P4 level. Henderson spent three years with Marshall before becoming a Scarlet Knight.

A mark of a good cornerback is playing you best against better competition. Against star freshman QB Malik Washington of Maryland, Henderson finished with a 76.7 defensive grade, 78.2 tackling grade, and a 77.6 coverage grade. He also recorded three tackles in that game and was a key catalyst in Rutgers holding the Terrapins to just 20 points in the victory.

For his career, Henderson has 114 tackles, 17 passes defensed, and two interceptions. So what does Henderson provide? He is a depth piece for the team at the cornerback spot heading into 2026. He has a vast amount of experience starting and being a reliable player on defense. A thing that catches your eye when you watch him play is his one on one tackling ability in the open space. At 5’11 and 198 pounds, he plays bigger than his size and is a physical cornerback. He can play a multitude of different coverages, including zone, man, press, and off coverage. With his experience, he gives the Cavaliers a much-needed player they can rely on especially in 2026.

When you look at the early results of the transfer portal, Virginia has done a great job of adding recruits and Day 1 contributors after the season it just had. With the addition of Christian Ellis, Jekail Middlebrook, and now Henderson. Virginia has lost a good amount to the portal and to the NFL Draft, but it is positioning itself to be a contender again in the ACC with its moves in the portal and the players they are picking up.

