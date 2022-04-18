Virginia Basketball Announces Kihei Clark Will Return for Fifth Season

The UVA point guard will use his fifth year of eligibility and play one final season for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers

It's official. We will have another college basketball season with Kihei Clark in a UVA uniform.

Virginia basketball announced on social media on Monday night that senior point guard Kihei Clark will use his fifth year of eligibility and play one final season for Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers.

The two-time All-ACC honorable mention point guard and key contributor to the 2019 National Championship team will return to Charlottesville for a fifth season in 2022-2023. Clark averaged 10.0 points and 4.4 assists per game in his senior season.

Clark will have the opportunity to set several all-time Virginia basketball records next season. He has played in 128 career games, just ten games off the UVA record of 138 career appearances, held by London Perrantes and Mike Tobey. Clark has started 108 games in his career, 24 games behind London Perrantes (132) for the all-time record.

He is also fifth all-time in career assists with 539, none more important than his incredible pass to Mamadi Diakite for the season-saving shot against Purdue in the 2019 Elite Eight. John Crotty holds the Virginia record with 683 career assists. Clark has scored 1,082 points in his collegiate career.

With Clark coming back for another season, Virginia will return its entire starting five from the 2021-2022 season.

