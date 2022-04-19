Justin Anderson and Braxton Key Headline All-NBA G League Teams

The 2021-2022 All-NBA G League teams were announced on Monday and Virginia basketball was represented with two players on the teams. Justin Anderson was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and Braxton Key was named to the All-NBA G League Second Team.

Justin Anderson finished the season seventh in the G League in scoring, but first among players who appeared in at least ten games at 27.8 points per game. In 22 games played with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, he shot 39.6% from three on 10.2 attempts per game and 47.8% from the floor. Anderson also averaged 6.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game.

Originally a first round draft pick of the Dallas Mavericks in 2015, Anderson played for his fifth and sixth NBA teams this season. He appeared in three games for the Cleveland Cavaliers in December, then signed multiple 10-day contracts with the Indiana Pacers, reuniting with former UVA teammate Malcolm Brogdon. In 13 appearances with the Pacers, including six starts, Anderson averaged 6.4 points per game and scored 18 points against Toronto on March 26th.

Braxton Key had a stellar season in his second year playing professional basketball and even earned himself a spot on the roster of the Detroit Pistons by the end of the season. Key averaged 19.1 points per game on 49.6% shooting from the floor and 39.2% from three in 24 games played for the Delaware Blue Coats. He also averaged 7.5 rebounds per game and 3.6 assists.

In addition to making the All-NBA G League Second Team, Key was one of five players named to the NBA G League All-Defensive Team after averaging 1.6 blocks and 2.1 steals per game.

Key signed a 10-day contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in January and made his NBA debut on January 7th. After his brief two-game stint with the Sixers, Key rejoined the Blue Coats and continued his impressive season for the next two months. Key signed two 10-day contracts with the Detroit Pistons in the final few weeks of the regular season. In nine games with the Pistons, Key averaged 8.6 points per game, including four double-digit performances.

Both Justin Anderson and Braxton Key proved themselves as valuable contributors for their NBA teams in the final few weeks of the season, a good sign that there could be more significant playing time in the NBA in the future for these Virginia basketball alums.

