Virginia Cavaliers Get More Good News Regarding Their Offensive Line For 2026

Along with every other college football program across the nation, the Virginia Cavaliers are currently caught up in transfer portal chaos. This is undoubtedly one of the busiest times for teams right now, and that's been proven to be true by the number of players who have already entered the portal. Just today, UVA head coach Tony Elliott watched Grady Brosterhous, Maddox Marcellus, Kameron Courtney and Hunter Osborne enter, and the day isn't over yet.

More announcements have yet to be made, many of which will directly impact the Cavaliers and their 2026 campaign. Last year, Elliott had great success with the portal, so fans are hoping that history will now repeat itself. As disappointing as this time of year can be with key players walking out the door, it's also a time for growth. This is an opportunity for Elliott to fine-tune his roster in whichever way he sees fit.

Fortunately, today hasn't been all bad. In fact, Virginia received some good news involving one of its offensive linemen. This department seems to be coming together quickly, allowing Elliott to check off some boxes.

McKale Boley Returns to UVA

Nov 9, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Virginia Cavaliers offensive lineman McKale Boley (52) blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

As announced by Virginia Football, senior offensive lineman McKale Boley has decided to return to Virginia for another year — stellar news for the UVA. Along with Boley's return, the Cavaliers will be in good company, as Noah Josey, Monroe Mills, Makilan Thomas and Drake Metcalf have already announced their returns. Needless to say, the offensive linemen are not the most pressing matter for Elliott to focus on at this time.

"We're about all of it," Boley stated following Virginia's Gator Bowl victory, per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports. "Man, I think we're a physical group. We shouldn't be talked down upon. We're a F.I.S.T.: five individuals strong together. That's what that's our identity. We're ready for every for everything. And we got so much trust in each other to go out there and just do our job."

Retaining key players will be imperative for UVA to reach the same level of success that it saw this past season. There are already numerous Cavaliers in the portal, so any retention should be celebrated. With today marking the portal's opening, there will likely be a flurry of more moves to be made. Elliott is now looking toward possibilities to bolster his roster and fill in the many gaps that exist on the field.

