Virginia Cavaliers Lose Key Defensive Lineman to Transfer Portal

Today marks the start of the transfer portal saga for college football programs across the country. The Virginia Cavaliers are among the dozens of schools seeking to improve their roster ahead of the 2026 campaign, and the number one way to do that is through the transfer portal.

There are numerous areas in which head coach Tony Elliott could look to provide more depth, particularly offensively. However, that doesn't mean that his defensive unit won't need attention. In fact, the latest piece of UVA news involves a key defensive lineman who will now be entering the portal. This leaves yet another hold on the field that must be filled this offseason.

Transfer Portal Claims Osborne

Sep 26, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Hunter Osborne (15) celebrate after making a stop on a fourth down against the Florida State Seminoles during the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium.

The news of junior defensive lineman Hunter Osborne entering the transfer portal is dreadful for Virginia. Osborne only played one season for UVA after transferring in from Alabama, where he logged three tackles. His jump in improvements at Virginia was substantial; regardless of where he ends up landing, he will provide great skill and leadership to any program.

Virginia DL Hunter Osborne is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’4 305 DL totaled 18 tackles, 4 TFLs, & 1 sack this season



Started his career at Alabama and will have 2 years of eligibility left



Repped by @apsportsagencyhttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/RBq3XaMoXw — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 2, 2026

During his 2025 campaign, he recorded 18 tackles and one sack. This sack marked the first of his career, as well as recording his first career tackle for loss. Back in September, he recorded a high of four tackles while facing Stanford, ultimately contributing to UVA's 48-20 victory — the start of a long win streak for the Cavaliers. At 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, Virginia will be losing size and leadership. As Elliott explained during an October press conference after defeating Washington State 22-20:

"He's becoming more comfortable in the system and understanding the concepts. He's a very intelligent football player and now that he knows schematically what we're trying to get accomplished, you can see him play faster and you're starting to see his length and his power really show up and his energy and I think what has happened is all those guys in that room have really embraced the competition. And so he's improving..."

Losing Osborne is far from ideal and forces Virginia's defensive side to take quite a substantial hit. However, as one door closes, another one is bound to open. This could be the perfect time for Elliott to scope out established talent and take advantage of the portal. After seeing great success last year with transfers, he has a better idea of what he's looking for and what he needs in a team.

