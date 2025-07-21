Virginia Football 2025 Position Preview: Defensive Line
Virginia's defensive line will be looking to improve after a tough season that saw the Cavaliers rank second to last in the ACC in sacks with 19 after finishing last in the ACC with 11 the year prior. As for rushing defense, it gets a little better as the Hoos ranked 9th, allowing 145.3 yards on the ground per game, although there is plenty of room for improvement headed into this year.
Luckily, the Cavaliers have addressed their defensive line woes with a multitude of transfer portal acquisitions who will look to bulk up the returning players who now have another year of collegiate experience under their belts.
Interior Defensive Line
The interior defensive line room features much of the same, with Jason Hammond, Jahmeer Carter, and Anthony Britton returning while welcoming Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne and Fresno State transfer Jacob Holmes.
Beginning with the returners, Jahmeer Carter returns for one final season after posting one sack and 33 tackles in 2025. Carter is the most veteran of the group and provides the Cavaliers with a solid foundation for their interior defensive line. Behind Carter, juniors Jason Hammond and Anthony Britton will look to build on their sophomore seasons.
For Britton, he posted 1.5 sacks and 38 total tackles, while Hammond, who missed much of last year with a shoulder injury, posted 11 tackles in four games.
As for transfers, Hunter Osborne joins the Hoos after two seasons at Alabama. A four-star recruit out of high school, Osborne is a capable interior defensive lineman described as a "low rep kid" by Defensive Tackles Coach Kevin Downing, meaning he's been a fast learner this spring and is capable of making an impact for the Cavaliers this fall.
Also transferring in is Jacob Holmes, who posted 24 tackles, three quarterback hurries, and 7.5 tackles-for-loss (TFLs) last year at Fresno State.
With a similar interior unit to last year, combined with solid additions, this roster can improve as the Hoos continue their upward trajectory under Tony Elliott.
Defensive Ends
Moving to the outside, this group features a boatload of transfers beginning with Ohio State transfer Mitchell Melton, who recorded 12 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and two sacks during the Buckeyes' National Championship-winning season. Melton will likely start as the Hoos BANDIT DE, a hybrid defensive end capable of playing in coverage.
Behind Melton, UNLV transfer Fisher Camac will likely slot in after posting 46 tackles, 15 TFLs, 7.5 sacks, and five pass breakups last season. Standing at 6'7, Camac provides a ton of length to the Virginia defensive line.
On the other side, Elon transfer Cazeem Moore leads the charge after recording 51 tackles, 12 TFLs, six sacks, and 38 pressures in 2024. Moore will be backed up by a combination of Tennessee Tech transfer Daniel Rickert, former walk-on Billy Koudelka, and senior Terrell Jones.
With a boatload of promising transfer additions, Virginia is 100% capable of turning its defensive line from a weakness to an asset in 2025.