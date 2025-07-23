Virginia Football 2025 Position Preview: Linebackers
Despite the extensive number of transfers brought in this offseason, there's a ton of carryover from last season at the linebacker position, with Kam Robinson and James Jackson once again set to lead the group for a third straight season. Here's a breakdown of the two of them and the depth behind them.
Kam Robinson
Robinson has been a constant for the Virginia defense since he stepped on grounds in 2023. That year, Robinson posted 71 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions, with one of those going for six in a road game against then No. 11-ranked Louisville. The performance earned him On3 first team freshman All-American honors. A year later, Robinson posted 64 tackles, five sacks, one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, again showcasing himself as a well-rounded linebacker. In 2024, Robinson was listed as an All-ACC honorable mention and was recently listed by Athlon Sports as a Preseason All-ACC third team for 2025.
Robinson, who originally chose UVa over programs such as Tennessee, Florida State, Virginia Tech, and South Carolina, has proven his worth as a mainstay and backbone of this Virginia defense. Robinson is set to occupy the starting MIKE linebacker position, which occupies the middle of the field and is often responsible for making defensive calls and adjustments while communicating with the sideline.
James Jackson
Robinson's counterpart, Jackson, has been right there with Robinson, statistically posting 80 tackles, one sack, five pass deflections, and one interception in 2023 before recording 45 tackles and two sacks in 2024 despite only playing in seven games. Jackson is set to be the Cavs' starter at the WILL linebacker spot, also known as the weak side linebacker, who can drop in coverage or serve as the blitzing linebacker.
Trey McDonald
Trey McDonald is expected to back up Kam Robinson, after ranking fourth in tackles last year for the Cavaliers as he posted 57 tackles, one sack, one interception, and one pass deflection. The senior received the team's 12th Man Award last year, providing Virginia with solid depth at linebacker.
Maddox Marcellus
The Eastern Kentucky transfer led his team in 2024 with 97 tackles while also registering one interception, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery on his way to first team All-UAC honors. As Marcellus transitions from FCS to FBS football, expect him to serve as a backup behind Jackson.
Other linebackers on the roster include Stevie Bracey, who recorded eight tackles, one forced fumble, and a safety in the Hoos 2025 spring game, along with Landon Danley, who recorded a forced fumble against Coastal Carolina last year.
The return of Robinson and Jackson gives the Cavaliers a strong foundation for Defensive Coordinator John Rudzinski's defense headed into 2025 as the Hoos look to turn their defense into an elite unit in the ACC.
The Hoos are set to begin fall camp on Wednesday, July 30th, as the Cavaliers begin preparations for their season, which begins against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, August 30th.