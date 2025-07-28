Virginia Football 2025 Position Preview: Offensive Line
In 2024, the Hoos gave up 47 sacks, the third worst in the ACC. The year before, the Hoos allowed 43 and have not ranked in the top half of the ACC in sacks allowed since 2020, when the Cavaliers ranked an impressive 2nd after only allowing 20 sacks. If Virginia wants to succeed this upcoming season, having a capable offensive line will be key.
Luckily for the Hoos, with a ton of transfer portal acquisitions along with solid returns, Virginia has the opportunity to amount to something great with their offensive line unit.
Beginning with the tackles, the right tackle spot should feature Wallace Unamba, whom the Hoos signed this spring from Kentucky. After not giving up a single sack last season for New Mexico, Unamba transferred to Kentucky for spring camp. During spring camp, Unamba failed to crack the starting lineup, a likely reason for his transfer to Virginia, where he provides the perfect replacement for Louisville transfer Monroe Mills, who tore his ACL in spring camp. Behind Unamba, Arkansas State spring transfer Makilan Thomas and returner Ben York expect to provide depth.
Shifting to left tackle, there will be a battle between returner McKale Boley and Syracuse spring transfer David Wohlabaugh Jr, who received an 80.0 Pro Football Focus passing grade in 2024 as he allowed only two sacks on 174 dropbacks. With Boley having more familiarity with the Hoos system while also posting an 88.2 passing grade back in 2023, we give the edge to Boley, with Wohlabaugh serving as depth. However, this will be a position battle to monitor this fall camp. Behind the two of them, JMU transfer Tyshawn Wyatt and Jack Witmer round out the unit.
Moving to guard, Noah Josey returns after starting all 12 games last season for the Cavaliers. Josey posted an 80.9 PFF passing grade and will be at left guard this fall. Behind Josey, Illinois transfer Kevin Wigenton II provides support. On the other side, UCF transfer Drake Metcalf, who suffered an Achilles injury back in the 2024 spring game, will serve as the Cavaliers starting right guard with Ethan Sipe backing him up.
At the center of Virginia's offensive line, UAB transfer Brady Wilson comes in after posting an 83.1 PFF grade in 2024, the fourth-highest FBS offensive blocking grade among FBS centers. Wilson, who has appeared in 37 games and over 2,300 snaps, brings a ton of experience that will pay dividends to the UVa offensive line this fall. Wilson replaces Brian Stevens, who exhausted his eligibility. Behind Wilson, we have Noah Hartsoe, although Josey and Metcalf both also have experience at center.
For full summary:
Position
Starter
Backup
Backup
Left Tackle
McKale Boley
David Wohlabaugh Jr.
Tyshawn Wyatt
Left Guard
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
Center
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
Right Guard
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
Right Tackle
Wallace Unamba
Makilan Thomas
Ben York
What can be said about this offensive line unit is that it's one of the deepest the Cavaliers have had in the Tony Elliott era, providing insurance for any injuries that could happen this fall. Even with Monroe Mills set to be on the sidelines, this unit is plenty capable of giving Chandler Morris the time he needs while allowing Virginia's rushing attack to flourish.