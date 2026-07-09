Virginia football 2026 position preview - Running backs

After recently breaking down Virginia's quarterback room heading into fall camp and the 2026 season, it's time to analyze the running back position, which could legitimately be one of the best units in the ACC.

A spot that UVA fans were once worried about heading into the offseason with the losses of J'Mari Taylor and Harrison Waylee has now become a potential strength thanks to the program's transfer portal success.

Returners:

Noah Vaughn is tackled during the Virginia football game against SMU at Scott Stadium. | Aaron Snyde

Noah Vaughn (Sr.) — Vaughn had some hype entering the 2025 season, but that quickly died off once J'Mari Taylor transferred in and essentially took over the backfield last year. Though he could see a handful of carries in 2026, it'll be hard for the senior ball-carrier to take touches away from the newcomers this season.

Xavier Brown (GR Student) — Brown is undoubtedly one of the most explosive running backs on the team, and it looks like he's finally close to being fully healthy after suffering a foot injury last season. He was limited in the spring and was held out of the spring game, but the staff believes that he'll be ready to go by fall camp. He'll definitely have a role in 2026; it's just unclear as to what it'll be right now.

Xay Davis (RS Fr.) — After a decent showing in the Gator Bowl against Missouri last season, Davis heads into 2026 as an intriguing depth option for Virginia. Though he may not see the field much this year unless an injury occurs, it's easy to see why the coaching staff values his presence in the running back room.

Jack Stevens (So.) — The Sophomore walk-on will likely be limited to scout team duties and special teams action at best in 2026. With the amount of talent that UVA continues to bring in via the transfer portal each season, players like Stevens won't be able to see the field on game days.

Newcomers:

Middle Tennessee running back Jekail Middlebrook (9) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee defensive lineman Felix Hixon (91) moves in for a tackle during the football game on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at MTSU. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jekail Middlebrook (RS Jr.) — The do-it-all incoming transfer from Middle Tennessee State was an underrated "steal" by Tony Elliott and Co. in the portal this year. He was one of the best all-purpose backs in Conference USA in 2025, finishing with 1,164 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns. He looked very good in the spring for UVA, and he should be competing for a legitimate role in the backfield alongside Peyton Lewis.

Peyton Lewis (Jr.) — Lewis is a native of Salem, VA, and he decided to come back home after a two-year stint at Tennessee. The former blue-chip RB recruit is surprisingly fast for how big he is (6'1", 212 Lbs.), and he showed it off during UVA's spring game despite dealing with a sickness at the time. There's a very good chance that Lewis will open the season as the primary early-down running back, with Middlebrook rotating in behind him.

Solomon Beebe (Jr.) — An All-Conference kick and punt returner at UAB, Beebe comes to Virginia as an all-purpose playmaker who also stood out in the spring game, scoring two touchdowns. He's a top-notch receiver out of the backfield and is a shifty runner between the tackles. Though his specific role is currently unclear heading into 2026, besides being the main returner on special teams, he should see the field quite a bit on offense as well this season.

Who wins the starting RB job?

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (2) celebrates a touchdown during a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Peyton Lewis

Despite Jekail Middlebrook looking extremely impressive this offseason, Peyton Lewis will likely be the starter heading into week one against North Carolina State. Unless Lewis blows everyone away as J'Mari Taylor did in 2025 as both a runner and pass-catcher, we could see a "1A/1B" type of backfield with Middlebrook.

Biggest question mark

How does Xavier Brown fit into the RB equation?

Though the team brought in Lewis, Middlebrook, and Beebe via the transfer portal this offseason, Xavier Brown had to have been told by the staff that he'd see the field quite a bit in 2026. If not, then there would be no real reason to return to Virginia this year.

Unless OC Des Kitchings is planning on using more 20/21 personnel formations this season, which could be the plan with so much talent and depth in the backfield, it would be hard to pick out a specific role for Brown. Maybe the coaching staff sees Brown as being on the same level as Middlebrook, and he'll ultimately see more standard down work than we think.

Needless to say, it's going to be incredibly interesting to see how the running back rotation plays out in camp.

Bottom line

This is by far the deepest and most talented running back room that Virginia has had in quite a while, if not ever. They legitimately have four different players who could end up starting week one, and nobody would bat an eye.

Seeing UVA's offense shift to a more run-heavy approach with Beau Pribula, Peyton Lewis, and Jekail Middlebrook in the backfield all at the same time could be deadly. It would be a crime for a team to have this type of depth at running back and not try to get as many of them on the field as then can throughout each game.