Virginia Football Currently Ranks Last in the ACC in Football Recruiting

Aidan Baller

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
During the Tony Elliott era of Virginia football, it's been no secret that recruiting has been a struggle. Since Elliott arrived in 2022, the Hoos have secured one four-star, which was back in his first year, and has only been able to bring in three-star recruits. Although recruiting rankings do not mean everything, one would think by year four, Elliott would be able to raise the bar of Virginia's recruiting. So far, in 2026, that's failed to be the case. 

For context, in 2021, the year before Elliott's arrival, former Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall fielded a class of three four-stars and 22 three-stars, propelling Virginia to a sixth-best recruiting class in the ACC, according to 247Sports. The two years prior, Mendenhall had the Hoos also in the top ten, a testament to consistency and a proven formula for bringing talent to Charlottesville. 

It's important to acknowledge that recruiting rankings don't mean everything. Developing the talent you bring in and the results they produce is far more important than the talent alone. Despite this, it needs to be noted that after bringing in an 11th-ranked class in the ACC in 2022, it's been all downhill for Elliott. 

The year after, the Hoos ranked 13th before dropping to 15th in 2024. In 2025, Virginia ranked 14th, an improvement not worth much. Although it's early for 2026, Virginia sits dead last with only eight three-star recruits, which begs the question, is it time to panic? 

To answer that question, no, it is not time to panic, yet. 

A strong start and answering the bell in a pivotal fourth season in Charlottesville for Elliott has the potential to shoot Virginia up the ladder, a tall task considering an 11-23 record over the last three years. 

On a positive note for Elliott, he's proven his recruiting ability in the transfer portal. The Cavaliers boasted the 4th best transfer class in the ACC with 31 commits, four being four-stars, giving Virginia what it needs to deliver a breakthrough season this fall. 

The current recruiting problems ultimately stem from a lack of success on the field, so if the Hoos want to flip the narrative on being a mid-to-bottom-of-the-bunch ACC team with a loaded transfer class, this may be Virginia's best chance in a long time. 

Tony Elliott Virgini
Nov 23, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott (right) runs onto the field with players prior to their game against the Southern Methodist Mustangs at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For now, here's a breakdown of Virginia's eight recruits for the class of 2026: 

Alex Dunn 

Position: Cornerback 

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'1 178 

State: Virginia 

Dylan Biehl 

Position: Interior Offensive Lineman

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'4 275 

State: Georgia

Derek Uran 

Position: Linebacker

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'2 195

State: Cincinnati

Michael Gildea 

Position: Offensive Tackle

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'4 290 

State: New Jersey

Josiah Teasley 

Position: Wide Receiver

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'5 190 

State: Virginia 

Dallas Brannon 

Position: Athlete 

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'2 207

State: North Carolina

Jae'Oyn Williams 

Position: Athlete 

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 5'10 200

State: Maryland

Ely Hamrick 

Position: Quarterback

Rating: three-star (247Sports)

Size: 6'4 215 

State: North Carolina 

Although recruiting is ever-changing, with recruits announcing their destinations periodically, the first big recruiting date is Early National Signing Day on Wednesday, December 4th. 

