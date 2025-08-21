Virginia Football: Final Game-By-Game Predictions For The 2025 Season
The time has come for season predictions. The 2025 season is nine days away for Virginia and they will begin their season at home against Coastal Carolina.
While this team does not carry heavy expectations this season (picked to finish 14th in the ACC in the preseason poll), they have a favorable schedule and brought in one of the most underrated transfer portal classes in the ACC. What will this result in?
Let's predict the games.
Game 1- vs Coastal Carolina, Aug. 30th (6:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
Things will get started in Charlottesville for the 2025 season and the Cavaliers will be facing Coastal Carolina.
The Chanticleers have lost a lot of talent through the transfer portal and there is a reason that Virginia is a double digit favorite, even with the questions they have. I like Virginia to start the season strong against Coastal at home and get the season off to a good start.
Final Score: Virginia 38, Coastal Carolina 21 (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
Game 2- At NC State, Sept. 6th (12:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
A friendly reminder that this is going to be a non-conference game this season.
NC State was a huge disappointment last season, but they are flying under the radar heading into 2025. Young QB CJ Bailey showed some serious talent last season and he will have running back Hollywood Smothers and tight end Justin Jolly back this season. If the defense bounces back, this should be a sneaky good team in the ACC.
This is going to be the first road trip of the year for UVA and it is one of the toughest places to play. I like the Wolfpack to get the win.
Final Score: NC State 34, Virginia 27 (1-1, 0-0)
Game 3- vs William and Mary, Sept. 13th (12:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network)
This should be the easiest game on the schedule for the Cavaliers. The main goal for this game should be to get up early and then get the starters out to avoid injury. UVA wins big.
Final Score: Virginia 48, William and Mary 7 (2-1, 0-0)
Game 4- vs Stanford, Sept. 20th (Time and Network TBA)
Virginia gets a series of home games to start the season and after facing the worst team on their schedule, they get to face the worst team in the ACC.
Stanford could be a trainwreck in 2025. They have an interim head coach and lost their best talent in the spring transfer portal. They are arguably the worst team in the power four and this should not be a competitive game if Virginia hopes to make a bowl game this season.
Final Score: Virginia 41, Stanford 17 (3-1, 1-0)
Game 5- vs Florida State, Sept. 26th (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN)
This could be the game of the year for Virginia.
It will be a big night in Charlottesville, and whether or now UVA loses to NC State in week two, this could be the game that decides how good the Cavaliers will be this year. On the other side, if Florida State loses to Alabama like many predict, they will be 2-1 and in need of a win considering how bad last year went. Not only that, the rivalry game against Miami will be the following week. Could FSU be distracted heading into this game?
However, I think the Seminoles find a way to win this game. I trust their defense more to get stops, and I think they have more proven playmakers at the receiver position. This will be a high-stakes game for both teams, but FSU comes out on top.
Final Score: Florida State 33, UVA 24 (3-2, 1-1)
Game 6- At Louisville, Oct. 4th (Time and Network TBA)
This is going to be the toughest game on the schedule for Virginia. The Cardinals are hoping to contend in the ACC this season and try to be a darkhorse for the College Football Playoff.
Virginia almost got them last year though. Tony Elliott's team nearly got the big upset over the Cardinals and I do think Virginia will be better than they were a year ago. In each of Jeff Brohm's first two seasons, the Cardinals have dropped games they should have (Stanford last season, Pittsburgh the year before).
I don't think that happens this year. The offense should be fantastic and the defense much improved, not to mention it is a tough road environment.
Final Score: Louisville 42, Virginia 21 (3-3, 1-2)
Game 7- vs Washington State, Oct. 18th (6:30 p.m. ET, CW Network)
Virginia needs a bounce back game after two straight losses. They get a bye week after the Louisville loss and then they will welcome Washington State to Charlottesville.
The Cougars are going to be starting from scratch. Head coach Jake Dickert left for Wake Forest and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and quarterback John Mateer are now at Oklahoma. Factor in a long road trip with a lesser roster and you have a win for the Cavaliers.
Final Score: Virginia 27, WSU 20 (4-3, 1-2)
Game 8- At North Carolina, Oct. 25th (Time and Network TBA)
Is there a more fascinating team in the ACC than North Carolina?
The Tar Heels will be coached by legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick and like Virginia, they have a favorable schedule and will be looking to overachieve this season.
It is anyone's guess what UNC is going to look like this season, but I also don't trust UVA to go on the road and win a big game either. I'll pick North Carolina, but Virginia could win this game.
Final Score: North Carolina 31, UVA 30 (4-4, 1-3)
Game 9- At California, Nov. 1st (Time and Network TBA)
This will be the first time that Cal and Virginia have ever met on the football field.
Cal is projected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC this season, but they are going to be looking at this home game against the Cavaliers as one they must win if they have hopes of getting to a bowl game. The same will be said about Virginia. If the season goes as I project, this is going to be a high pressure game for Virginia.
I like Virginia's roster more than Cal's. The Golden Bears lost a lot on defense, as well as running back Jadyn Ott, putting them in a tough position. It won't be easy, but UVA gets the win.
Final Score: UVA 31, Cal 17 (5-4, 2-3)
Game 10- vs Wake Forest, Nov. 8th (Time and Network TBA)
Like the Cal game, this could be a matchup that both teams have circled as one they need to win to get to bowl eligibility. While Wake Forest is not going to have a great roster this season, Jake Dickert won at Washington State and Wake has one of the easiest schedules in the power four. It would not be shocking if they were in a bowl game.
Given that this game is at home and the edge they have in quarterback play, I like Virginia in this game.
Final Score: Virginia 35, Wake Forest 28 (6-4, 3-3)
Game 11- At Duke, Nov. 15th, (Time and Network TBA)
After finally reaching bowl eligibility, Virginia has to go on the road to face one of the ACC's best teams.
Duke is not getting the love that other programs are in the conference, but this should be a good team in 2025. They return their coaching staff, they upgraded their quarterback play with Tulane transfer Darian Mensah, and their defense should be very good.
I think Duke is more talented, better coached, and the game is on the road. Give me Duke.
Final Score: Duke 38, Virginia 24 (6-5, 3-4)
Game 12- vs Virginia Tech, Nov. 29th (Time and Network TBA)
Could Tony Elliott be coaching for his job in this game? While UVA is bowl eligible, Virginia Tech might be a mess by this point in the season and UVA has not been able to beat the Hokies under Elliott (or anyone for that matter). This might be a must win for Virginia.
Virginia Tech was the preseason darling in the ACC a year ago, but they fell flat and went 6-7. A lot of their talent left to the transfer portal and the NFL and there is a lot of pressure on Hokies head coach Brent Pry. It is tough to find the team with the edge here, but Virginia is at home and I think they get the rare win over the Hokies.
Final Score: Virginia 35, Virginia Tech 31 (7-5, 4-4)
Summary
Virginia is only going to be a big underdog in one game heading into this seaosn and there is room for them to win more than seven games if they get healthy and if everything clicks for this team. Still, their is a low floor that could include missing a bowl game if things go poorly.