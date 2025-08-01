Virginia Football: Five Position Battles to Watch in Fall Camp
It's August, and we are officially in the same month as a Virginia football game with the Hoos' first game on August 30th against Coastal Carolina. That said, as fall camp nears the end of its first week, we break down a few key position battles to watch over the next few weeks.
Left Tackle: McKale Boley vs. David Wohlabaugh Jr.
Starting in the trenches, our first battle is between returner McKale Boley and spring transfer David Wohlabaugh Jr. The latter comes in with momentum after starting the last three games of the season at Syracuse and finishing the year with an 80.0 Pro Football Focus grade. As for Boley, in 2023, he recorded an 88.2 PFF passing grade, showing he can be an anchor tackle for Chandler Morris. In 2024, Boley missed four games with injuries and will look to defend his starting spot. Continuity in Boley gives him the edge, although it is still a matchup to keep an eye on.
Right Tackle: Makilan Thomas vs. Wallace Unamba
Staying on the line, two transfers will duke it out for the starting right tackle spot. Beginning with Unamba, he transferred to Virginia after spending the spring with Kentucky, and due to not securing a starting spot, he transferred out. Last year at New Mexico, the 6'6 335-pound Unamba did not allow a sack as he posted a 63.1 PFF grade. On the other side of the battle, Makilan Thomas, who also transferred in this spring, stands at 6'3 315 pounds. Thomas comes over from Arkansas State after posting a 76.6 PFF pass block grade.
Running Back: Xavier Brown vs. J'Mari Taylor vs. Harrison Waylee
Another battle to watch will be in the backfield between Xavier Brown, NC Central transfer J'Mari Taylor, and recent Wyoming transfer Harrison Waylee. This one is more of a battle for those starting two spots, as at the end of spring camp, it was believed Xavier Brown and J'Mari Taylor would play as a 1A, 1B situation. With Waylee joining, fall camp becomes more interesting as to how Waylee will fit into the depth chart headed into the 2025 season.
Wide Receiver Three: Kameron Courtney vs. Jayden Thomas vs. Andre Greene Jr. vs. Cam Ross
Trell Harris and Jahmal Edrine have both likely locked up starting spots, leaving the final wide receiver slot open for a three-to-four-way battle. Courtney, who showed promise in his freshman year with 12 catches for 114 yards, will look to take a second-year leap, while transfers Jayden Thomas (Notre Dame) and Cam Ross (JMU), along with returner Andre Greene Jr., also have a decent shot at claiming the final spot.
Cornerbacks
The last position battle will be in the cornerback room with five new transfers from this spring, making fall camp a gauntlet for who can break through and claim a starting spot. At the moment, we believe Army transfer Donavan Platt will have one of the two starting spots, although we see the second spot between Utah transfer Kenan Johnson, Miami transfer Emmanuel Karnley, winter transfer Ja'Son Prevard, and Cincinnati transfer Jordan Robinson.
Virginia kicks off its season on August 30th against Coastal Carolina.