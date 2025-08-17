Virginia Football: Five Reasons For Optimism About the 2025 Season
Virginia Football has not made a bowl game in Tony Elliott's first three seasons, but based on their offseason activity, that seems to be the goal. Elliott has brought in 30 transfers this offseason, and the Cavaliers have one of the most underrated transfer classes in the country and one of the top ones in the ACC. To top it all off, UVA has one of the most manageable schedules in the ACC. They avoid Clemson, Miami, SMU, and Georgia Tech this season, four teams that are projected to be among the best in the conference.
The mood when the Cavaliers took the stage in Charlotte for ACC media days was that UVA is ready to compete in the ACC. Actions speak louder than words, and Virginia is going to have to be ready to roll against Coastal Carolina on August 30th.
Here are five reasons to be optimistic about UVA heading into the 2025 season.
1. The Schedule
There might not be a team in the power four conferences that has an easier schedule than Virginia and it is the top reason to be optimistic about the Cavaliers season.
In a ranking of ACC schedules, CBS Sports Chip Patterson ranked UVA's as the easiest in the conference, while Syracuse has the toughest:
"A busy offseason aligns with one of the more favorable schedules to set up what could be coach Tony Elliot's long-awaited breakthrough with the program. Virginia brings in 31 players from the portal (it only took 22 total over the previous two offseasons) and faces a schedule that lacks Clemson, Miami, and SMU. The toughest nonconference game is actually against an ACC peer in NC State, so if Virginia can hold serve as a favorite, it might need only one or two upsets to be bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021."
Even if Virginia does not make massive improvements on the field, the schedule affords them plenty of opportunity to make a run to a bowl game.
2. Chandler Morris
Elliott and his program have had inconsistencies at the most important position on the field, going back and forth between Anthony Colandrea and Tony Muskett. Transfer QB Chandler Morris presents a possible upgrade.
There is a chance that Morris could in fact be a huge upgrade at the position, but he only has one real season to show for it. Morris only played in five total games during his lone season with Oklahoma and then transferred to TCU. He played in four games for the Horned Frogs in 2021, including a standout performance in an upset win over No. 12 Baylor. Morris was 29-41 for 461 yards and two touchdowns in that game.
He would battle an injury that would limit his playing time in both 2022 (when the Horner Frogs made an appearance in the national championship game) and then in 2023, when he only played in seven games. Morris threw for 1,532 yards, 12 touchdowns, and five interceptions while completing 66% of his passes. He would then transfer to North Texas, where he would have the most productive season of his collegiate career.
For the Mean Green last season, Morris threw for 3,774 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions while completing 63.1% of his passes. He also had 242 yards rushing and four touchdowns. According to PFF, Morris finished as the highest-grade player on the North Texas offense with 78.9 grade in 887 total snaps at quarterback.
It comes down to if 1) Morris can stay healthy and 2) Was his production a product of the kind of teams he was facing on the field last season? I would argue that when he was healthy at TCU, he did have games where he put up big numbers, so last season might not have just been a product of facing weak defenses. Morris has more experience and has been more productive than either Colandrea or Muskett.
3. Good Receiving Options
James Madison transfer Cam Ross has been the star of fall camp so far for Virginia and the coaches have raved about his ability, with OC Des Kitchings talking about how he thinks Ross can be a weapon on offense and special teams.
"You know, and I agree with Coach Elliott on that, like Cam has just been a workman, right? He's been available to us every day, right? He has a trait, right? He has speed, he has quickness. He has a really good job of catching the football, and he's smart, right? He has a smart to him. He has like big picture football to sit down and talk with him football-wise. So just be able to have, you know, that speed, peace, and the experience, right? He's played a lot of football and he's had some production that help us help us not only offensively but in the Specialty game. I'm opening my mouth. If we can get a touchdown on Special Teams -Wise, it counts as offensive points, I'll take it, right? Either way, we can get 'em, you know? And I think he is a guy that can bring that to us from a Special Teams standpoint, and then, you know, give us the ability to push the ball down the field and try to attack defenses vertically."
Ross, Trell Harris, and Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine make a formidable receiving group and paired with Morris, this could be a sneaky good offense.
4. Improved Secondary
There was not a position that UVA attacked more in the transfer portal than the secondary. After having one of the worst in the ACC for the past few seasons, there is hope that it will be different this season.
A lot of the transfer bring experience and one to watch is Louisville transfer Devin Neal.
"Yeah again you know it's your blessing you to work with those guys that are college graduates and you know he's just physically, I mean he's a, he's a grown man as far as I mean, he's one of those guys, we didn't have to create a great foundation for him. He already had a great foundation and now it's for us, it's honing his skills, you know, Coach Cox and Coach Brown, they're doing an unbelievable job as far as, you know, continuing to build on his football intelligence, but super intentional with how he prepares and, you know, he's a guy that, you know, he has proven with with ACC accolades already and schematically you know what he can do a lot for us as far as you know holding the disguise you know playing man coverage and like you mentioned he you know he loves to tackle he wants to be on the ball he's a guy that plays with great effort."
I expect the secondary to be better this season.
5. Mitchell Melton and the pass rush
Ohio State transfer Mitchell Melton has been making plays in fall camp and is giving the UVA defense a jolt on the edge.
UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski has praised Melton this fall:
"Yeah, he can rush the passer, you know, and so he's going to have to win a one -on -one on an offensive tackle and he's going to have to do a great job of setting a vertical edge and then there'll be some movement pieces that we'll be able to take advantage of with him but he's a really really good athlete he's got a really good get off and you know he's got natural leadership because his teammates have seen he's been productive in scrimmages that we've had both in spring ball and which, you know, I hope to see here in fall camp."