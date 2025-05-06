Virginia Football Gets Commitment From Georgia State Transfer Cornerback Ja'Maric Morris
Over the past week, Virginia Football has been active in the transfer portal looking for help in the secondary and they have added three new players in that time frame. Today, Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers were able to get a commitment from Georgia State transfer cornerback Ja'Maric Morris. Morris, who began his career at UCF, had two interceptions for the Panthers last season and will look to fight for playing time on this defense.
Morris played over 200 snaps according to Pro Football Focus and finished with an overall grade of 62.4, including a coverage grade of 57.7. Elliott and the Cavaliers defense will hope those numbers and grades can increase and that Morris can provide depth for the Cavaliers at a minimum.
The transfer class for Virginia got big boosts last week when they landed a pair of quality defensive backs. Emmanuel Karnley left Miami after a brief stop with the Hurricanes and the former Arizona Wildcat is going to be trying to improve the back end for Virginia. Karnley is a four-star transfer according to 247Sports and should be an instant impact player, but he was not the only notable defensive back addition this week.
Virginia managed to pull in New Mexico State defensive back Da'Marcus Crosby this week as well. Our own Aidan Baller broke down his commitment this week:
"The 6’2 safety from Houston, Texas, started his collegiate career in junior college at Kilgore College in Texas. In his sophomore year, Crosby starred for the Rangers, registering 75 tackles, three interceptions, and forced three fumbles. In a 51-14 win over Blinn College, Crosby took one interception to the house.
After two seasons at Kilgore, Crosby transferred to Sam Houston State University, remaining in the Lone Star State while upgrading to FBS football. Crosby joined the Bearkats in their first-ever season of FBS football.
At SHSU, Crosby earned All-Conference USA First Team as he picked up 55 tackles, three pass breakups, and four interceptions. Against Kennesaw State, Crosby registered 10 tackles and a key fourth-quarter interception that set up the game-winning field goal. The performance earned Crosby CUSA Defensive Player of the Week honors."
There has not been a position that Virginia has not tried to tackle in the portal. Of course the headliners are quarterback Chandler Morris, one of the better quarterbacks in the portal, Purdue transfer wide receiver Jahmal Edrine, and Alabama transfer Hunter Osborne. This has been a good class for Virginia and with the portal now closed, they should remain one of the ACC's best classes.
While Virginia is fourth, Miami remains the top class in the conference and will likely stay there. Florida State is right behind them with another strong class under Mike Norvell, while Bill Belichick and North Carolina are the only other schools in front of UVA.
Additional Links
Better or Worse?: Comparing Virginia Football’s 2025 Quarterback Room to 2024's
NCAA Tournament Preview: How Far Will Virginia Women's Lacrosse Advance?
Virginia Basketball Is Reportedly Showing Interest In USC Transfer Guard Desmond Claude