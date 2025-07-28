Virginia Football in the Race for Wide Receiver Cortez Braham Jr.
Virginia football may not be done with the transfer portal yet, as a recent report linked the Hoos to potentially acquiring former Nevada wide receiver Cortez Braham Jr.
Last week, a judge granted Braham a preliminary injunction, giving him an extra year of eligibility - the reason for the late potential transfer. This fall will be Braham’s seventh season of college football. Pete Nakos of On3 first reported the news via X.
Braham started his collegiate career playing three seasons of junior-college football at Hutchinson Community College before spending two seasons at West Virginia and this past year at Nevada.
At West Virginia, Braham received minimal opportunities. In his first season in 2022, Braham recorded 14 catches for 147 yards before only recording three catches for 17 yards in 2023, leading Braham to transfer to Nevada. In 2024, Braham posted a breakout performance in Reno, registering 56 catches for 724 yards and four touchdowns.
For Braham's 2024 highlights:
Now, with a final year of eligibility in hand, Braham is between UCLA, Memphis, and Virginia.
For UCLA, Braham would play for former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred to UCLA after being effectively cut due to missing practices because of unfinished NIL contract discussions with Tennessee. In 2024, Iamaleava threw for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and five interceptions as he helped lead the Vols to a College Football Playoff appearance.
For Memphis, Braham would follow his quarterback, Brendon Lewis, who transferred to Memphis this offseason after throwing for 2,290 yards, 16 touchdowns, and seven interceptions at Nevada this past year.
Finally, for Virginia, Braham would play for quarterback Chandler Morris, who threw for 3,774 yards and 31 touchdowns, with the two statistics ranking 5th and 4th nationally, respectively. Braham would also play alongside Purdue transfer Jahmal Edrine and returning wideout Trell Harris, giving Virginia a strong starting lineup.
For Virginia’s current wide receiver core, Trell Harris leads the group after posting 221 yards and two touchdowns over the course of four games last year. Against Wake Forest, Harris posted 91 yards and two touchdowns before going down with a knee injury a week later against Maryland. As for Edrine, he registered 23 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns in 2024 for a struggling Purdue team that finished 1-11.
Also on the roster is sophomore Kameron Courtney, who was named UVa’s Offensive Rookie of the Year after recording 12 catches for 114 yards. Courtney will look to step into an even larger role this season with Malachi Fields off to Notre Dame. Jayden Thomas, who comes over from Notre Dame, Andre Greene Jr., Suderian Harrison, and freshman Josiah Abdullah round out Virginia’s receiving core.
The addition of Braham would be massive to Virginia’s offense, which will look to take massive steps this fall as the Cavaliers bring a boatload of transfers aimed at addressing almost every position.
For now, Virginia will set its sights on fall camp that begins Wednesday, July 30th.