Former Virginia Wide Receiver Trell Harris Announces His Transfer Destination To SEC Playoff Team

Virginia took a big hit in the transfer portal when last season's leading receiver Trell Harris decided to enter the transfer portal and today, Harris announced his new destination. Harris is going to be going from the ACC to the SEC and taking his talents from Charlottesville to Norman, OK and playing for the Sooners instead of the Cavaliers.

BREAKING: Virginia transfer WR Trell Harris has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells @On3Sports



The 6’0 200 WR totaled 59 receptions for 847 yards and 5 TDs this year



The All-ACC WR will have 1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/z71dd3V3TD — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 5, 2026

Harris was an All-ACC wide receiver this season, helping the Cavaliers to an 11-3 overall record and an appearance in the ACC Championship game. He started his career at Ken State and just had his best collegiate season, finishing with 59 catches for 847 yards and five touchdowns.

Harris was the second-highest graded offensive player on the Cavaliers this past season according to PFF, finishing with a 78.0 overall grade in 674 total snaps. For his career, Harris has totaled 113 catches for 1,604 yards and nine touchdowns.

How will UVA approach the portal?

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on during a timeout against the Missouri Tigers during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Virginia was a portal heavy team last offseason and it might be the case again this time around.

At his national signing day press conference, UVA head coach Tony Elliott talked about his approach to the portal compared to high school:

"Yeah, so if I'm putting a number on it like I did when I first got here, I don't know if I have the number. I'd say I'm probably now more 50 -50 with just the philosophy. And I will say that this group of young men have really helped me make the transition, just because at first you were a little bit leery, not about the ability to increase the numbers. on your roster, but just the chemistry the buy-in being able to create team and this team has been able to show that you can you can do that. However, I think if we look through college football, we can see that You got to get it right and it's not as easy to get it right as people think. So in order and what we learned that the reason that we were able to make the transition as a team is because we had a really, really good nucleus of guys that were fully bought into the program, understood what the core values are, understood how we were going to do things, and they were able to help the new guys make the transition.So I think in order to do that, you're going to have to have high school guys.

And then you may have to take some, some portal guys with multiple years so that they become embedded in your culture to help you make that transition. But I don't know what the, what the mix is. And to be honest with you, it's going to change from year to year, right? It may be a situation where you see that a, the high school route is, is heavy. this year, less portal, and it could be vice versa.So I don't want to pigeonhole myself. That's what I've learned. Don't put myself in a corner from that standpoint. But I will say that this team and the group of guys that we brought in have helped me to say, you know what? OK, it can be done. But they've also kind of showed me what it looks like and what you've got to have in place in order to have a chance to make it work with so many new guys coming in the door. "

Elliott and his staff have a lot of work to do if this program is going to be back in the mix in the ACC in 2026.

More Virginia Football News: