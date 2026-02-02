Virginia Football Makes Late Transfer Addition With Dartmouth DB Patrick Campbell

The Virginia Cavaliers initially had a slow start to their offseason this year, but head coach Tony Elliott gained momentum, eventually landing some key players. All signs are starting to point toward yet another promising run to the conference title game for the Cavaliers

Much of Elliott's focus has been on strengthening his offensive unit, bolstering his quarterback, wide receiver and running back rooms. Having said that, his latest addition will boost his defensive unit, which seems to have been on the back burner more so than his offense.

But Elliott is refusing to leave any stone unturned. Each position has received attention from him in recent weeks, and he's not done quite yet, as apparent by his splash in the portal earlier today.

UVA Welcomes DB Patrick Campbell

Despite Virginia's roster being fairly set at this point in the offseason, Elliott made an additional move to his squad. This time, he welcomed aboard a veteran defensive back, who is expected to provide an immediate impact on the program.

Senior Patrick Campbell from Dartmouth will be heading to Scott Stadium for his 2026 campaign. Last year, he logged 35 total tackles, one interception and four pass breakups for the Big Green. The 6'0", 180-pound defensive back will have one year of eligibility left.

"Feels great, like a weight has been lifted off my shoulders," Campbell stated, per Jacquie Franciulli of 247 Sports. "It's definitely been slightly overwhelming [being in the portal] - just not knowing where you can go, not knowing if you're going to play football again, and just trusting that you're a good enough player that schools will want to take you and take a chance on you. So it's definitely been interesting just waiting and hearing what schools have to say."

Campbell's elite football IQ and experience on the field will be beneficial for the Cavaliers. He appears eager to join Virginia at Scott Stadium. Having been exploring in the portal since early December, finally landing a new home should be equally as beneficial for him.

Considering UVA's dominant performance throughout their 2025 campaign, ultimately reaching the ACC Championship Game where they faced the Duke Blue Devils, Campbell and his new team have a strong shot at returning to playoff contention this year.

Elliott's roster is shaping up to be filled with depth, talent and experience, which will only help propel them during their upcoming campaign.

