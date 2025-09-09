Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Its Week 3 Game vs William & Mary

UVA has released its depth chart for Saturday's game vs William & Mary

Jackson Caudell

Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) runs with the football during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) runs with the football during the first half of the game against North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
Virginia went on the road and put up a good fight, but the Cavaliers could not defeat NC State. UVA put up over 500 yards of offense, but a couple of failed red zone trips and their inability to pressure the quarterback and stop the run were their undoing. Now, Virginia will look to regroup at home vs William & Mary this Saturday in Charlottesville.

Ahead of Saturday's game, Virginia has officially released its depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

J'Mari Taylor

Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn

WR

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kam Courtney

TE

Dakota Twitty or Sage Ennis

LT

McKale Boley

Ben York

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Ethan Sipe

RT

Wallace Unamba

Jack Witmer

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore

Terrell Jones

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Landon Danley

Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner

LC

Donovan Platt or Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter

Christian Charles

SS

Devin Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicolas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

What to watch for on Saturday

Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott celebrates after a touchdown against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the second quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Virginia is going to be a big favorite in this game and for good reason. The Cavaliers have the superior roster and are at home this weekend. While they should certainly win, will it be a crisp performance?

We have seen time and again teams sleepwalk through these kinds of games and not play the kind of game that is needed from start to finish. Virginia needs to come out strong in this game and handle business early, then let the backups get reps and finish things off. UVA's offense should be able to name the score in this game and get rolling early.

No opponent should be taken for granted and while the Hoos have the superior team, that does not guarantee they will play like it.

Virginia's offense racked up over 500 yards of offense on Saturday, but a late interception from Chandler Morris and a failed fourth down conversion failed the Cavaliers upset chances. They were the only real missteps for the offense though.

Defensively, it was not a good day for the Cavaliers, as they gave up over 400 yards of offense and never were able to disrupt Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, finishing the day with zero sacks. After the game, head coach Tony Elliott spoke about the performance on that side of the ball:

"Yeah, I think going back to the first half, I think it took us two drives and then we got several stops that allowed us to, you know, have a 10-point lead at half -time. And then, in the second half, we got a little bit more, you know, pressure on the quarterback, just moved them around a little bit. We tackled a little bit better later in the game, you know, found a way to get their running back on the game, on the ground, and not give them seven, eight-yard gains, so that they have very short conversions on the next play. And then, guys just made a couple plays there at the end to give us a shot. So, the football team, they're hurting, they want to win, but we're going to learn from them, we're going to get better, go back to work. It's only game two. We got everything we want in front of us. Even though this is a non-conference, I wanted to win it, it doesn't knock off any of our goals. All of our goals are still ahead of us as a football team."

Virginia vs William & Mary is set for a noon kickoff on Saturday.

Published
Jackson Caudell
