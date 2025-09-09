Virginia Football Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Its Week 3 Game vs William & Mary
Virginia went on the road and put up a good fight, but the Cavaliers could not defeat NC State. UVA put up over 500 yards of offense, but a couple of failed red zone trips and their inability to pressure the quarterback and stop the run were their undoing. Now, Virginia will look to regroup at home vs William & Mary this Saturday in Charlottesville.
Ahead of Saturday's game, Virginia has officially released its depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown or Harrison Waylee or Noah Vaughn
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kam Courtney
TE
Dakota Twitty or Sage Ennis
LT
McKale Boley
Ben York
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Ethan Sipe
RT
Wallace Unamba
Jack Witmer
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or Cazeem Moore
Terrell Jones
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or Hunter Osborne or Jacob Holmes
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or Daniel Rickert
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Landon Danley
Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard or Corey Costner
LC
Donovan Platt or Emmanuel Karnley
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or Josiah Persinger
FS
Ethan Minter
Christian Charles
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicolas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
What to watch for on Saturday
Virginia is going to be a big favorite in this game and for good reason. The Cavaliers have the superior roster and are at home this weekend. While they should certainly win, will it be a crisp performance?
We have seen time and again teams sleepwalk through these kinds of games and not play the kind of game that is needed from start to finish. Virginia needs to come out strong in this game and handle business early, then let the backups get reps and finish things off. UVA's offense should be able to name the score in this game and get rolling early.
No opponent should be taken for granted and while the Hoos have the superior team, that does not guarantee they will play like it.
Virginia's offense racked up over 500 yards of offense on Saturday, but a late interception from Chandler Morris and a failed fourth down conversion failed the Cavaliers upset chances. They were the only real missteps for the offense though.
Defensively, it was not a good day for the Cavaliers, as they gave up over 400 yards of offense and never were able to disrupt Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey, finishing the day with zero sacks. After the game, head coach Tony Elliott spoke about the performance on that side of the ball:
"Yeah, I think going back to the first half, I think it took us two drives and then we got several stops that allowed us to, you know, have a 10-point lead at half -time. And then, in the second half, we got a little bit more, you know, pressure on the quarterback, just moved them around a little bit. We tackled a little bit better later in the game, you know, found a way to get their running back on the game, on the ground, and not give them seven, eight-yard gains, so that they have very short conversions on the next play. And then, guys just made a couple plays there at the end to give us a shot. So, the football team, they're hurting, they want to win, but we're going to learn from them, we're going to get better, go back to work. It's only game two. We got everything we want in front of us. Even though this is a non-conference, I wanted to win it, it doesn't knock off any of our goals. All of our goals are still ahead of us as a football team."
Virginia vs William & Mary is set for a noon kickoff on Saturday.