Virginia Football Reportedly in the Mix for Top Transfer Portal Quarterback

The college football offseason has been far from uneventful so far. With the transfer portal having opened today, the Virginia Cavaliers are in hustle mode. Pressure is on as head coach Tony Elliott watches his numbers dwindle, but of course, that means there's room for him to bring on some new additions.

So far today, news has been released that linebacker Maddox Marcellus, quarterback Grady Brosterhous, wide receiver Kameron Courtney and defensive lineman Hunter Osborne have entered the portal. While there's bound to be more, Elliott isn't only focused on who is leaving. In fact, there's plenty of talent hovering in the portal already. It's a matter of who would best fit UVA and who he can land. With that, there is one potential target right now: DJ Lagway of the Florida Gators.

Could UVA Claim DJ Lagway?

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) gets pressure from Florida State defensive lineman James Williams (10) during the first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 29, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report by Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, Virginia is among the teams that appear to be in the mix for Lagway. At 6-foot-3, 247 pounds, the sophomore quarterback could be just what UVA needs with starter Chandler Morris possibly being on his way out the door, and Grady Brosterhous having entered the transfer portal today. He comes with just enough experience, but still holds onto young energy; the perfect balance.

Among the early teams expected to be in the mix with Florida QB transfer DJ Lagway, per sources: Baylor, Louisville, Missouri and Virginia.



Lagway ranks as the third-best QB and 10th-best overall player in the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/TLXgzFveLJ — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2026

During his 2025 campaign with the Gators, Lagway completed 213 of 337 passes for 2,264 yards at 63.2%, recording 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions along the way. He is currently ranked No. 3 in quarterbacks in the portal and No. 10 as the best overall player.

Heading into 2026, Virginia's quarterback position was a major area that needed attention. Not to mention, more depth was needed there to begin with. While acquiring Lagway would be incredibly beneficial for the Cavaliers, there is great competition for the young star. Reports state that Baylor, Louisville and Missouri are also linked to him at the time of this writing.

Considering the sensational season that Virginia had this past season, it wouldn't be too surprising to see Elliott land some key players. He's gained credibility, and UVA is now considered a threat in the ACC. For players who are looking for more opportunities and want to grow with a team, Virginia is tempting.

Lagway would undeniably provide instant production for the Cavaliers, which is what they need. Too many times this year, they waited until the last minute to surge ahead, resulting in several overtime thrillers. Could Lagway be their answer?

