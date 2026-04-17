Virginia Football Signs Ivy League Transfer Defensive End

While there is not a spring transfer portal in college football now, players that are already in the portal can find a new home and Virginia made an addition to their team one day before the Cavaliers take the field for their spring game. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Columbia defensive end Justin Townsend has signed with Virginia. Townsend was a team captain at Columbia and led the Ivy League in TFL with 14 and finished second in sacks with 8.5.

What does he bring to the roster?

This is a solid spring addition for Virginia, but it will be interesting to see if he is more than a depth piece for this team. Townsend (6'2 265 LBS) is going to be behind the eight ball due to missing the entirety of spring ball, but he will have a chance to catch up and try to get Virginia back to the ACC Championship game.

Townsend missed the 2024 season with an injury, but was a second team All Ivy League in 2023 when he had 7.5 sacks, tied for the lead in the Ivy League. He played in 10 games during the 2022 season, totaling 9.5 TFL's and six sacks.

Virginia had one of the best defensive fronts in the ACC last season, but they have to replace players like Mitchell Melton, Cazeem Moore, and Daniel Rickert. Earlier in the spring, head coach Tony Elliott talked about replacing those players:

"It was the production is really the trait we were looking for, first and foremost. Encouraged that we had Fish (Fisher Camac) coming back and enjoy developing and some other young promising guys. The biggest thing was just to try and find guys that have been productive. And then look at the measurables, try to make sure we match some of the link that we had. The ability to run, the ability to be physical against the run, and then in that same guy be able to find guys that can go get the passer. And so I think we got a good little mix in this class.



We still got one coming (Ezekiel Larry) that won't be here until the summer. It's still just day four and second in shoulder pads and so we're still teaching all of these guys how we practice"

I think that Townsend has a chance to be a consistent player in the defensive line rotation for UVA and this could help Virginia keep their place near the top of the ACC.