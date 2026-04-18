LIVE Updates: 2026 Virginia Cavaliers Spring Football Game

1st Half

Pregame

Who is ready for a little spring football?

This is going to be the first chance that UVA fans have at seeing this new look Virginia team. Coming off of an 11 win season and ACC Championship game appearance, UVA has some new faces and intriguing position battles to be monitoring today.

This year’s spring game will not be televised. The only way to get a sneak peek of the 2026 Cavaliers is to be in attendance.

Earlier this week, head coach Tony Elliott talked about the format for this year's game:

"A little bit different format than years past. In years past, I would evenly split the teams. But a couple different circumstances this spring with us not having the ability to practice in Scott Stadium as much as we normally do in the spring.

"We missed a couple opportunities there. So what I want to do is keep it more like a scrimmage in terms of the continuity of the team. So the way we split the teams is, the offense will be in white, the defense will be in blue, and still have head coaches for each side to help the flow of the game. For the defense, it'll be Mike Adams. For the offense, it'll be Taylor Lamb. Now, we will try to make it flow as much like a game, even though we got them split up offense and defense.

So our special teams, we won't do full speed. We'll just have the kicker and the return guys on punt and kickoff. We will kick our extra points live, because we need some work there. And after the coin toss, we're going whoever wins the coin toss will have a kickoff, and then we'll spot the ball on the 25 or the 35, depending upon if the kickers hit the kick point that they're supposed to kick the ball to. So put a little pressure on them, even though they don't have coverage units, and then we're going to roll the ball. acting first team offense versus acting first team defense.

And it's going to be live, and the first half is going to be 15 minutes like a regular game. And then if we force a punt, then we'll run the specialists out there, and we'll punt the ball. And then the acting second team offense will go out versus the second team defense. And we'll do that for the first half, and then the start of the third quarter, all of our third team guys will get to play a couple series. And then after the first five minutes of the third quarter, it'll be a running clock throughout the duration. So we're trying to simulate a game as much as possible."