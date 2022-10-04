Skip to main content

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 6

Updating UVA's statistical rankings in both the ACC and in the FBS
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

It's nearly the midway point of the season for the Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC), who return home this week to face the Louisville Cardinals and are still in search of their first conference win of the season. With that in mind, let's check in on how the Hoos are doing statistically so far this season. 

See the graphic below to see how UVA's current offensive and defensive stats stack up against the ACC and the rest of the FBS: 

UVA Football Stat Rankings Week 6

Some other notable statistics for the Cavaliers:

  • Virginia is currently tied for 3rd in the FBS with 7 fumbles recovered
  • UVA has forced 9 turnovers, 28th in the FBS and tied for 3rd in the ACC
  • Virginia has 15 sacks, 3rd in the ACC and 18th in the FBS
  • Chico Bennett Jr. has the 2nd-most sacks in the ACC with 4
  • Nick Jackson is 3rd in the ACC in total tackles with 51
  • Fentrell Cypress II has the 2nd-most pass breakups and passes defended in the ACC with 6
  • Keytaon Thompson has the 2nd-most receptions in the ACC with 32
  • Lavel Davis Jr. continues to be the ACC's leader in average yards per reception. His 24.1 yards per catch (241 yards on 10 receptions) is 2nd-best in the nation and best in all of Power Five football

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Reports: Ty Jerome Expected to Sign With Warriors on Training Camp Deal

Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings

Virginia Opens as Home Underdogs Against Louisville

UVA Volleyball Continues Losing Skid to Start ACC Play

Late Surge Lifts No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Past No. 19 William & Mary 3-0

No. 2 UVA Women's Soccer Wins Showdown at No. 4 Duke 1-0

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ty Jerome (16) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center.
Pro Hoos

Reports: Ty Jerome Expected to Sign With Warriors on Training Camp Deal

By Matt Newton
Jarin Stevenson, Team United 2024
Basketball

Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers receiver Billy Kemp IV scores a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals.
Football

Virginia Opens as Home Underdogs Against Louisville

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers setter Ashley Le sets the ball during UVA's loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.
All Sports

UVA Volleyball Continues Losing Skid to Start ACC Play

By Matt Newton and Kathleen Boyce
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal during UVA's 3-0 victory over William & Mary.
All Sports

Late Surge Lifts No. 7 UVA Field Hockey Past No. 19 William & Mary 3-0

By Matt Newton
Junior midfielder Lia Godfrey dribbles the ball for the Virginia women's soccer team against North Carolina.
All Sports

No. 2 UVA Women's Soccer Wins Showdown at No. 4 Duke 1-0

By Matt Newton
Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski and Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings comment on UVA's loss to Duke.
Football

WATCH: Virginia Coordinators React to Duke Loss

By Matt Newton
6'3" safety Trent Baker-Booker out of Indianapolis announced his commitment to the Virginia football program.
Football

Virginia Lands Commitment From Indianapolis Safety Trent Baker-Booker

By Matt Newton