Virginia Basketball: 2024 Targets Rise in On3 Recruiting Rankings

Team United 2024

See where UVA's recruiting targets in the class of 2024 rank in On3's latest player rankings

On3 updated its recruiting class of 2024 player rankings on Monday and a number of Virginia's offered targets rose in the rankings. 

Of the eight prospects who have been offered by UVA in this recruiting cycle, seven are ranked in the top 50 and two are ranked in the top 25 overall players in the class of 2024. 

SG Jayden "Juke" Harris (Salisbury, NC)
On3 ranking: No. 21 overall, No. 4 shooting guard, No. 2 in North Carolina
Offered by Virginia on August 2nd

SF Kon Knueppel (Milwaukee, WI) 
On3 ranking: No. 23 overall, No. 7 shooting guard, No. 1 in Wisconsin
Offered by Virginia on September 27th

SF Isaiah Abraham (Warrenton, VA)
On3 ranking: No. 33 overall, No. 10 small forward, No. 2 in Virginia
Offered by Virginia by August 7th

PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)
On3 ranking: No. 34 overall, No. 5 power forward, No. 3 in North Carolina
Offered by Virginia on January 14th

SG Rakease Passmore (Asheville, NC)
On3 ranking: No. 36 overall, No. 11 small forward, No. 4 in North Carolina
Offered by Virginia on September 16th

CG Jaeden Mustaf (Hyattsville, MD)
On3 ranking: No. 45 overall, No. 14 shooting guard, No. 5 in Maryland
Offered by Virginia on August 2nd

PG Dedan Thomas (Henderson, NV)
On3 ranking: No. 47 overall, No. 7 point guard, No. 1 in Nevada
Offered by Virginia on September 2nd

SF Caleb Williams (Washington D.C.)
On3 ranking: No. 80 overall, No. 23 small forward, No. 3 in Washington, D.C.
Offered by Virginia on August 4th

