Reports: Ty Jerome Expected to Sign With Warriors on Training Camp Deal

It has been a whirlwind week for former UVA basketball star point guard Ty Jerome.

After getting traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Houston Rockets on Thursday night as part of an eight-player trade, Jerome was subsequently waived by the Rockets. When Jerome clears waivers, he is expected to sign a training camp deal with the Golden State Warriors, who are releasing guard Mac McClung to make room for Jerome, as first reported by Shams Charania on Monday.

The former 24th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft will have to battle to earn a spot on Golden State's 15-man roster during training camp.

Jerome is the third former UVA basketball player to sign a training camp deal with an NBA team this offseason, joining Mamadi Diakite (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Jay Huff (Los Angeles Lakers). Jerome, Diakite, and Huff will all be working to earn roster spots with their respective teams during training camp.

There are six former Wahoos who currently have standard NBA contracts:

Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics)

Sam Hauser (Boston Celtics)

Anthony Gill (Washington Wizards)

Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets)

De'Andre Hunter (Atlanta Hawks)

Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans)

Additionally, Braxton Key is on a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons.

