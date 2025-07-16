Virginia Football: Three Most Likely All-ACC Candidates on Offense in 2025
Virginia Football still has plenty to prove heading into the 2025 season.
This is a program that has gone 5-7 and 3–9 in back-to-back seasons and hasn’t reached a bowl game since 2019. Tony Elliott is still searching for his first postseason appearance in Charlottesville, and ESPN’s Future Power Rankings placed UVA 15th out of 17 ACC teams entering the fall. But buried beneath the skepticism lies something new: new individual talent on offense.
After bringing in 31 transfers—the second-most in the ACC among teams without a coaching change—Virginia has quietly assembled a roster with upside at the skill positions. With a retooled offensive line and veteran quarterback Chandler Morris now leading the unit, there’s a chance for UVA to field its most productive offense since the Bryce Perkins era.
Here are the three most likely Cavaliers to earn All-ACC honors on offense in 2025—and some recent players in UVA history they most resemble.
1. Jayden Thomas — Wide Receiver
Thomas's injuries limited him last year to just 18 catches for 167 yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the film still shows a polished route-runner capable of handling WR1 duties and strong physical matchups. He brings size, experience, and Power Five pedigree to a Virginia wide receiver room that lacked a No. 1 target.
Now he steps into a pass-first scheme led by Chandler Morris, who finished in the top five in FBS in passing yards per game last year at North Texas. Virginia also boasts two other capable receivers in Jahmal Edrine and Cam Ross. Still, Thomas is the most complete of the trio—polished, physical through contact, and comfortable working outside or in the slot.
If Thomas sees the target volume expected as WR1, he could easily surpass 850 yards and over 6 touchdowns. Remaining healthy throughout the season, he could be in an excellent position for Second Team All-ACC consideration.
Player comp: Olamide Zaccheaus (2018)
While Zaccheaus operated more from the slot, the functional role is the same—volume-heavy, reliable, and trusted on third down. Thomas is bigger, and he could be UVA’s most dependable receiving option since Zaccheaus set the school record with 93 catches.
2. Dakota Twitty — Tight End
Virginia hasn’t had much stability at tight end since Jelani Woods. This fall, they might have something close.
Dakota Twitty, a former four-star wide receiver, has spent the past two seasons transforming his body and learning to play in-line. He’s now listed at 6’5”, 245 pounds, and enters the season as the clear TE1. He flashed upside in 2024 with 10 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown, but really turned heads in the spring game, hauling in two catches for 51 yards, including a seam shot from Morris that showcased his speed and hands.
Coaches praised Twitty’s offseason work ethic and physical development, with Tony Elliott saying he’s “seeing opportunity” as others in the room recover from injury. With his combination of length, catch radius, and wide receiver instincts, Twitty could become a go-to option in red zone and play-action situations.
If he posts 35 catches for 400 yards and 5 touchdowns, he’ll be among the top statistical tight ends in the ACC—and a strong candidate for All-ACC Third Team recognition.
Player comp: Jelani Woods (2021)
Woods had 598 yards and 8 touchdowns in his lone season at UVA. Twitty doesn’t have quite the same burst, but the mismatch potential is similar. Both are converted pass-catchers who turned tight end into a position of strength at just the right time.
3. Xavier Brown — Running Back
No player on Virginia’s offense was more efficient than Xavier Brown last year. The junior averaged 6.1 yards per carry, broke off multiple explosive runs, and finished with a team-best 75.4 PFF offensive grade among players with 100+ snaps. Now, with Kobe Pace gone to the NFL, Brown is the featured back.
In 2024, he ran for 488 yards on 80 carries, and brings explosive potential, scoring a long touchdown of 75 yards against Coastal Carolina. He added 127 receiving yards and two touchdowns on just nine receptions, showing reliable hands and solid burst.
The staff brought in FCS All-American J’Mari Taylor from NC Central to form a two-headed backfield, but make no mistake: Brown is the home-run threat. He doesn’t need 20 touches a game to make an impact, and he’ll benefit from better O-line play behind transfer additions.
If Brown pushes past 1,000 scrimmage yards with his same level of efficiency, he’ll be hard to ignore in the postseason conversation.
Player comp: Kevin Parks (2014)
Parks was UVA’s last workhorse—versatile, durable, and consistent. Brown has more explosiveness but brings the same reliability and value on third downs. Like Parks, he could anchor a bowl-caliber offense.
The Supporting Roles
Several others could emerge. Quarterback Chandler Morris, if he replicates his 2024 production with 3,774 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, could work his way into the All-ACC conversation. So could Cam Ross—a former 75-catch receiver at UConn—and Jahmal Edrine, a 6’3”, 220-pound target from Purdue who fits the mold of a deep-ball specialist.
But right now, these three—Thomas, Twitty, and Brown—stand out above the rest. Each selection has returning production, high usage projections, and the skills. If Virginia can climb to 6–7 wins with their light schedule and compete for bowl eligibility, expect these names to show up in postseason ballots.