September 19, 2021
Virginia's Top Five Plays vs. North Carolina

Despite taking the loss, the Cavaliers had a number of highlight-reel plays against the Tar Heels. See which plays made our top five.
Photo courtesy of Bob Donnna/ USA TODAY Sports

Despite taking the loss, the Cavaliers had a number of highlight-reel plays against the Tar Heels. See which plays made our top five.

Virginia may have lost to North Carolina, but the Hoos still made several impressive plays on Saturday night in Chapel Hill. Check out which of those highlights made our top five this week. All clips courtesy of Virginia Football and the ACC Network. 

1. Dontayvion Wicks makes a diving catch for a 40-yard touchdown from Brennan Armstrong. 

2. Brennan Armstrong puts the fading pass on the money and Kemp makes the catch and drags his toe for the touchdown to give the Hoos the lead going into halftime. 

3. Fentrell Cypress II picks off Sam Howell in the end zone for his first career interception and returns it 66 yards into UNC territory. 

4. Dontayvion Wicks hauls in the deep ball from Armstrong for a 49-yard gain. 

5. Brennan Armstrong evades a tackler before pitching to Billy Kemp, who tiptoes down the sideline for his second touchdown of the game. 

