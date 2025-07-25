Virginia Football: UVA Gets Major Recruiting Win Over Rival Virginia Tech
Things had been quiet on the recruiting front for Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers, but they got a big win today when they landed the commitment of 2026 defensive tackle Jaysean Richardson. Richardson was down to the Cavaliers and Virginia Tech and chose to come to Charlottesville instead of Blacksburg.
Richardson is one of the best defensive linemen in the state of Virginia, and according to the 247Sports Composite, is the No. 934 player in the country, the No. 104 DL, and the No. 26 player in the state of Virginia. He becomes the No. 13 commitment in the class for UVA, and according to 247Sports, they have the No. 79 overall class.
Getting more top players from the state of Virginia is going to be crucial for Elliott and if they can turn things around this season and get to the postseason for the first time in his tenure, things could pick up from a recruiting aspect.
During ACC Media Days this week, Elliott spoke a lot about the investment that has gone into the program this offseason:
"Appreciate that question there. Truly grateful to the individuals that decided to support the efforts this off-season and provide the resources for us to be able to go be aggressive and productive in the transfer portal.
We knew that we were coming off a year where we would have a very, very large senior class, and I referenced that in my opening statement about the decisions that we made three years ago that we were building to this point to where we were going to have a chance to really transition the roster.
So there's really no downtime, and you go right to work trying to figure out how you're going to position yourself before the dead period hits. You've got to get the high school guys signed that first week in December, and then you've got about a two-week window of craziness where you're just trying to get guys to come see you, and every team in the country has the same problem.
I thought Tyler Jones and Justin Speros did a great job of identifying the guys that we felt like would fit the needs that we had open, and the staff just did a great job of working the phones, trying to build relationships as quick as possible. Then we got them in for spring practice and got the guys moving around, got them through about eight weeks of winter training and then hit the grass for 15 practices. Then we also were evaluating where additional needs were, and that's what led to the direction we took in the spring portal window."