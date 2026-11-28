The Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies will face off on Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia, at 3:00 p.m. ET as the Hoos seek their first win in Blacksburg since 1998.

The Cavaliers roll into this game with a two-game win streak after dominant home wins over Cal and North Carolina. Despite the recent success, the Hoos enter Blacksburg with a 6-5 record, as a season that started 3-1, including a dominant win over NC State, has not gone exactly to plan. Similarly, the Hokies are 6-5, as year one under James Franklin hasn't rocketed Virginia Tech up the ACC standings as some in Blacksburg hoped.

Read on for a full preview of Virginia vs. Virginia Tech with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report and what to watch for.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Details

Who: Virginia Cavaliers (6-5, 4-4 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (6-5, 3-5 ACC)

When: Saturday, November 28th at 3pm ET

Where: Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to watch: ACC Network

All-time series: Virginia Tech leads 62-39-5

Last meeting: Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 27-7 during the 2025 season in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech Game Notes

Virginia's last win in Blacksburg was in 1998

The Cavaliers are seeking back-to-back wins over Virginia Tech since 1997 and 1998

Virginia is looking for its first back-to-back eight win seasons since 2018 and 2019.

Opponent Scouting Report: Virginia Tech

2025: 3-9, 2-6 ACC

2026: 6-5, 3-5 ACC

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The arrival of James Franklin brought early success for the Hokies, although the last month has not boded well. VT started its season 4-0 before a crushing 35-33 home loss to Pittsburgh on a controversial missed field goal. The hangover from the loss led to a 25-20 loss against Cal before wins over Georgia Tech and Clemson. After that, the Hokies suffered losses to SMU, Stanford, and Miami.

Through the ups and downs, quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer has led the Virginia Tech offense. The Penn State transfer has thrown for 2,869 yards, 21 touchdowns, and five interceptions, playing as a pure pocket passer.

As for the ground game, Jeffrey Overton Jr. leads the way with 907 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Marcellous Hawkins backs Overton Jr. up with 349 yards and five touchdowns. Hawkins status is questionable.

In the air, Quesean Brown is the primary threat for the Hokies as he has 73 receptions for 887 yards and five touchdowns. Brown is seven catches away from breaking the VT single-season program record for receptions. According to PFF, Brown has 675 yards-after-catch this season.

Alongside Brown, tight end Luke Reynolds has 633 yards and a team leading six touchdown receptions. After Reynolds, Ayden Green, Davion Brown and Overton Jr. all have over 200 yards receiving and at least two touchdowns.

As for the Virginia Tech offensive line they have three lineman out and two questionable headed into the Commonwealth Clash. This season the Hokies have allowed 29 sacks, 12th best in the ACC.

On the defensive side, the Hokies have racked up only 19 sacks this season, second to last in the ACC. Aycen Stephens leads the way with 8.5 sacks while Kemari Copeland leads the Virginia Tech defensive line in tackles with 26. Linebacker Keon Wylie leads the Hokies in tackles with 64.

In the turnover department, Virginia Tech has recovered two fumbles and recorded four interceptions good for last and 15th in the ACC, respectively.

What to Watch For in Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

The Quarterback Battle

Grunkemeyer and Beau Pribula battled on the depth chart as teammates at Penn State and most recently found themselves in a recruiting battle at Virginia Tech. According to an published in August by Max Olson, Pribula thought he was set to reunite with his James Franklin, but he had other plans, choosing Grunkemeyer over Pribula, who ended up in Charlottesville.

The two quarterbacks play styles could not be more different, with Pribula displaying himself as a dual-threat power running quarterback while Grunkemeyer is a standard pocket passer. The last two Virginia victories against Virginia Tech involved a rushing touchdown from a UVA QB.

Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium will be packed and loud for the 107th rendition of the Commonwealth Cup. Virginia scoring early will be key to silencing this Virginia Tech crowd and allowing the Cavaliers to settle into this game. As a reminder the Hoos have not won in Blacksburg since 1998 so finding ways to deal with the atmosphere of Lane Stadium will certainly be a defining factor.

Final Score Prediction

Virginia 28, Virginia Tech 24