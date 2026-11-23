Rivalry week. A time where an intense war in 60 minutes decides a year's worth of pride and bragging rights.

Virginia and Virginia Tech will do battle mid-afternoon Saturday afternoon in Blacksburg, Va., as both teams fight for their seventh win of the 2026 campaign. Thomas Hughes, lead editor for Virginia Tech On SI, joins us to break things down.

Q: Walk me through the Hokies’ season to this point. What defines this football team?

A: Consistent inconsistency. I’ll touch on this in your second question, but Virginia Tech has largely been competitive in most of the games it’s played, including taking Miami to the fourth quarter in a 28-20 loss Nov. 21. I think this is a team that’s better than its 6-5 record suggests in some respects, but it’s also a team that has earned that record by failing to fully capitalize on its opportunities.

Q: Virginia Tech is 6-5. Two of those losses were to Cal and Stanford, while another came when Pitt lost its starting QB mid-game. Is this a good team that dies by its own sword, or a mid-tier team that punched above its weight class and benefited from an “easy” schedule?

A: I’d lean toward the former, but with an important caveat: Tech has the talent to have a better record than it is (8-3 if it won over Pitt, Cal), but that doesn’t necessarily make it a good football team. The 18-point home loss to Stanford is particularly difficult to justify. I think the schedule heavily aided the Hokies’ 4-0 start, but it doesn’t fully explain everything that has happened since. The main issue is that this team hasn’t shown the ability to sustain success. The difference between 6-5 and potentially 8-3 is a handful of possessions, but good teams find way to win them. Over the past seven games, Virginia Tech hasn’t done that consistently enough.

Q: How would you assess Coach James Franklin's first season in Blacksburg if Tech win the Clash vs if it loses?

A: I’d consider Franklin’s first season a solid success, although not an overwhelming one. A 7-5 regular-season record and a Commonwealth Clash victory would provide a respectable foundation for his first year. There’d still be questions about the Cal and Stanford losses, but beating Virginia gives Tech something positive to carry into its bowl game and the offseason. If it loses, however, despite it being a one-game shift, the tenor of the season changes. A 6-6 finish, four straight losses and back-to-back defeats to Virginia would represent a flat end to the season, especially after the 6-2 start.

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Q: What would a Clash win mean for the future of this Hokies program?

A: I don’t think beating UVa. would suddenly mean Virginia Tech is back— but it would be an important first step towards completing the rebuild of the program’s identity. For years, beating Virginia was a near-expectation in Blacksburg. Last season’s 27-7 in Charlottesville provided a reminder of how far the program had fallen from its peak, though a win Saturday would give the program a win to hang its hat on — from a rivalry perspective and from the recruiting standpoint. More importantly, it’d demonstrate that Tech can respond to adversity. After three straight losses, the Hokies have the opportunity to finish the regular season on a positive note rather than allowing the season to unravel further.

Q: What is Tech’s recipe for victory in general, and what does it need to do to win against this UVA team?

A: I think Tech’s best recipe for success is a short, quick passing game that allows quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer (2,869 passing yards; 21 passing touchdowns; five interceptions) to get the ball out of hands and into the hands of his playmakers, particularly wide receivers Que’Sean Brown and Ayden Greene, and tight end Luke Reynolds. Getting the ball out quickly through screens, slants and other underneath routes can help establish an offensive rhythm, though the Hokies will need to stretch the field with deep throws to avoid having Virginia creep closer to the line of scrimmage. Above all, the Hokies cannot afford to let the Cavaliers dictate the tempo or force Grunkemeyer into difficult third-and-long situations. Basically, play a complete four-quarter game.

Nov 29, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) passes the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies defensive lineman Kody Huisman (98) defends in the third quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hokies opened as 3.5-point favorites, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. Usually, its margin at home is significantly higher. However, Virginia Tech rolls into the finale sporting a three-game losing streak while the Cavaliers have fixed theirs and own consecutive blowout wins.

Regardless of how both teams enter this week, though, the stakes are high. This game could direct the immediate future of both programs.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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