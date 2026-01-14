Virginia Gets Commitment From Former Pittsburgh QB Eli Holstein

Virginia gets a commitment from a former ACC starting quarterback after Eli Holstein pledged his commitment to the Cavaliers.

Virginia has landed a commitment from Pitt QB transfer Eli Holstein, sources tell me and @JacquieFran_.



Former top-85 overall recruit who began his career at Alabama and made 14 starts for Pitt the last two seasons. Adds to a QB room that also now includes Beau Pribula. pic.twitter.com/Z0xd9n94Mc — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 14, 2026

Holstein had a breakout freshman season, throwing for 2,225 yards and 17 touchdowns. He led the Panthers to a 7-0 start in 2024 as the full-time starter. He finished his sophomore season with 1,081 yards and 12 touchdowns before going down with an injury. He had his best game, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF), against Duquesne with an 85.4 offensive grade and an 82.9 passing grade. He started his sophomore season with 519 yards and eight touchdowns in the first two games of the season.

Here is more on Holstein via his Pittsburgh bio.

2025: Was 21-of-28 for 304 yards and four touchdowns vs. Central Michigan, leading the ACC in passing TDs for the week...he paces the league in passing efficiency (199.99) and touchdowns (8) and is the first Pitt QB since 2003 to throw four-plus TDs in each of the first two games of a season...in week one, threw four touchdown passes (15-of-23, 215 yards) for the first time in his career, becoming the first Pitt quarterback to do so since Kenny Pickett in 2021, while also rushing for 41 yards.

2024: Enrolled at the University of Pittsburgh in January 2024 following a transfer from Alabama…started all 10 games he played in, missing three full contests due to injury (Clemson, Boston College and the GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. Toledo)…completed 62% of his passes (180 of 291) for 2,228 yards and 17 touchdowns with seven interceptions…his 17 TD passes tied the Pitt freshman record set by Alex Van Pelt (1989)…was also Pitt’s second-leading rusher with 328 yards and three TDs on 81 carries (4.0 avg.)…named a semifinalist for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award…five-time ACC Rookie of the Week (Kent State, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Youngstown State and North Carolina)…led Pitt past host North Carolina, 34-24, compiling 457 yards in total offense and accounting for four touchdowns…threw for a Pitt freshman-record 381 yards (25-of-42 passing) with three touchdowns and one interception, and also was the Panthers’ leading rusher against the Tar Heels with 76 yards and a TD on 10 carries (7.6 avg.)…named Walter Camp Offensive Player of the Week for his North Carolina performance…against West Virginia, Pitt trailed, 34-24, with less than five minutes remaining when Holstein led touchdown drives of 75 and 77 yards to give Pitt a stirring 38-34 win…he completed 70% of his passes (21 of 30) for 301 yards and three touchdowns against the Mountaineers, while also rushing for a team-high 59 yards...named ACC Quarterback of the Week and Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week for his West Virginia performance…in Pitt's 28-27 win at Cincinnati—a game the Panthers trailed 27-6 late in the third period—Holstein threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns with an interception on 20-of-35 passing…directed Pitt to a 73-17 demolition of Youngstown State, compiling 340 yards in total offense and accounting for five touchdowns…completed 67% of his passes (16 of 24) for 247 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, while rushing for 93 yards (the most by a Pitt QB since 2014) and two TDs on nine carries (10.3 avg.) against YSU…in his collegiate debut, a 55-24 win over Kent State, Holstein completed 75% of his passes (30 of 40) for 336 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

This is an underrated get for the Cavaliers, who have bolstered their quarterback room after landing Beau Pribula yesterday. Here is more on Pribula via our own Jackson Caudell.

“247Sports ranked Pribula as the No. 133 player in the transfer portal and the No. 15 QB. He was the second-highest rated quarterback that had yet to commit to a school. Before visiting Virginia, Pribula also visited Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

He is going to bring a dual-threat presence to Charlottesville and is a very different quarterback from Morris. The next part for Virginia is going to be finding someone who can be a reliable backup, as Pribula did have trouble with injuries last season.

This is a huge victory for Virginia and will also give this year's Commonwealth Clash an interesting twist. Pribula originally played for current Virginia Tech head coach James Franklin while at Penn State.

The Cavaliers now have two legitimate starting caliber quarterbacks in their room, so if there is an injury, they have a viable starter that can come in, and they won’t miss a beat. This is big and signals their potential to land elite transfer portal prospects and be a contender in the ACC.

