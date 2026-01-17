Virginia Gets Commitment From Former UMASS WR Jacquon Gibson

Virginia has added to its wide receiving corps heading into the 2026 offseason. The portal ended on Friday night, but the Cavaliers have continued to stay active and aggressive. They added another player to bolster their receiving core in preparation for next fall. The Hoos have now added three wide recievers in the transfer portal to go along with their returning players.

The latest addition is Jacquon Gibson. Gibson was highly productive during his junior season, finishing with 63 catches for 616 yards. He had his best game against Templ,e finishing with 12 catches for 132 yards. Gibson had two games with 100 receiving yards. He finished his career with UMASS with 90 catches, 948 yards and a touchdown.

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Gibson finished with a 71.0 offensive grade and a 70.9 receiving grade. Other things that catch your eye are that his drop percentage is low at only 8.7%. He also had a 79.7 Hands Free Drop grade, which exacerbates that point even more. Gibson also had 210 yards after catch. He did a lot of his damage out of the slot and was very effective.

Here is more on Gibson via his UMASS bio.

2024 • Redshirt Sophomore

• Saw action in 12 games, catching 23 passes for a total of 270 yards

• Posted 72 yards receiving on six catches, including a 39-yard reception, at Toledo (9/7)





2023 • Sophomore

• Saw action in four games, before taking a redshirt season due to injury

2022 • Freshman

• Had one reception for five yards against Liberty (10/8)

• Had one reception for nine yards against Buffalo (10/15)

• Had one reception for 19 yards against New Mexico State (10/29)

• Had one reception for 29 yards at Arkansas State (11/12)

• Gibson appeared in 12 games in the 2022 season recording four receptions for 62 yards

It’s been a solid offseason for the Cavaliers who retained Jahmal Edrine and Kameron Courtney who both decided to come back and play another year for Virginia. The Hoos also landed two solid quarterbacks in Beau Pribula and Eli Holstein, which gives them two payers with SEC and ACC experience The Hoos are ranked No.6 in the ACC when it comes to transfer portal rankings via 247Sports. They have a number of solid recruits and players who have a lot of experience. The receiving corps is strong and just got better with Gibson.

