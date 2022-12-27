Skip to main content

Virginia in the Mix for Transfer Offensive Lineman

Christy Nkanu announced a top five of Virginia, California, Washington State, Troy, and BYU
The Virginia football program signed four transfers, including one offensive lineman, on early signing day last week, but head coach Tony Elliott made it very clear in his press conference that the Cavaliers weren't done going after players in the transfer portal. 

Sure enough, UVA is in the mix for another transfer offensive lineman, as Southern Utah graduate transfer Christy Nkanu announced a top five of Virginia, California, Washington State, Troy, and BYU on Monday. 

A 6'4", 300-pound offensive lineman from Los Angeles, Nkanu has appeared in 19 games over the last four seasons for the Thunderbirds at the FCS level, including nine games in 2021 and six games in 2022. He is in the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining, per 247Sports. 

The geographic aspect of this recruiting battle does not favor Virginia, as Nkanu went to high school in Santa Fe Springs, California, giving an edge to west coast programs like Cal and Washington State. Of course, Nkanu spent the last five years at Southern Utah, so BYU would be a sensible step up as well. Four of the five schools Nkanu is considering are in the Power Five, as Cal and Washington State are both in the Pac-12 and BYU is officially joining the Big 12 starting in the 2023 season. 

However, Virginia obviously has major needs at offensive line so the Cavaliers might give Nkanu his best chance for significant playing time. UVA is facing a massive reconstruction project on the offensive line for the second offseason in a row as four offensive linemen who started at least five games in 2022 are exiting the program. Virginia is looking to secure at least two more transfer portal commitments to join Daijon Parker, a 6'6", 300-pound offensive tackle from Saginaw Valley State, who signed with the Cavaliers on early signing day. 

Nkanu is reportedly planning to take visits in January before making his decision, but has not announced dates for visiting specific schools. 

