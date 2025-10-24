Virginia Is Hot On The Recruiting Trail For The 2027 Class
Virginia is getting it done on the recruiting trail and continuing to land major recruits in the next cycle. The Cavaliers is building a rapport among recruits who are seeing the Cavaliers continue to turn their program around and become one of the best teams in the ACC this season. It has led to more wanting to be a part of the change and help make a difference moving forward for the Cavaliers.
Virginia is off to a great start for their 2027 class and currently has four recruits in the class. Three of the four recruits came in the month of October alone, as more recruits are pledging their future to the Cavaliers. With a 6-1 start to the season and notable wins, especially against then No.8 Florida State, which was considered one of the best teams in the country. Virginia currently has the No.14 overall class in the 2027 cycle, per 247Sports, and is just getting started.
Hot on the trail
Probably their most impressive recruit is Sean Currie, who plays for The Lawrenceville School in New Jersey. Currie is 6-7 and 230 pounds and is a three-star prospect. He is the highest rated on the list, getting a grade of 89, per 247Sports. Derek Fisher from Bethel High School in Virginia committed to the Cavaliers yesterday. He was a second-team all-region selection during his 2024 season.
The Cavaliers got their quarterback of the future in Lonnie Andrews III, who announced his commitment to Virginia five days ago. Andrews has led Oscar Smith (VA) to a 6-1 start in 2025. Gene Jones is a monster on the defensive interior of the line for Hampton High School (VA) with his 6’4 and 240-pound frame.
Another cool stat is that three of the four commits come from the state of Virginia, which is significant for the Cavaliers. It means they are winning the in-state battles and edging out fellow ACC foe Virginia Tech, and getting major recruits to come to the school. The Cavaliers are just getting started and will continue to garner more recruits as the team does well.
"Guys, we're just getting started. This is what we envisioned as a staff when we came to UVA of being able to win football games. And now we're just getting started, and they have an opportunity to continue to elevate this program to where we believe it can ultimately get,” said head coach Tony Elliot.
With the 2027 class seeing the vision and what head coach Elliot is doing, it now brings into question if Virginia can flip more prospects in the 2026 class. The Cavaliers only have 13 recruits for the 2026 cycle, with their highest prospect ranked as a three-star and an 88 overall rating, per 247Sports. There are a number of commits who announced they were opening up their recruitments in the last few weeks, which should open opportunities for the Cavaliers. Don’t be surprised if you see Virginia flip a few targets before December hits and the 2026 cycle is over.