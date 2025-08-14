Virginia OC Des Kitchings Is Still Confident in the O-Line Group Despite Recent Injuries
Every program is hoping to avoid injuries in fall camp, but Virginia has not been so lucky. Projected starting right tackle Makilan Thomas went down with a foot injury that is going to keep him out for a few months. This comes after transfer Monroe Mills went down for the season in the spring, a big blow to a Cavaliers O-Line that allowed 47 sacks last season, second worst in the ACC.
Virginia still has two weeks before they face Coastal Carolina in week one and offenisve coordinator Des Kitchings still has belief that this group is going to come together:
"Yeah, you know, you always wanna be fully equipped, right? But just because we rotated a bunch in the early part of camp, just 'cause we're trying to get a better evaluation of some guys. And I felt like there have been some guys who have stepped up, right? Consistently gotten better. There's some guys who still need to take another step, you know, some of the younger kids that are just kind of learning how to do it. But as far as the new acquisitions that we've had for new additions, like I've been pleased with those guys, right? And more so pleased with how they've integrated with that group of office alignment, right? That's like a band of brothers, right? The tighter they are, the better they are. Communicate with each other, plan for each other, and work for each other. And that's and that's the strength of our team with that. We want to be strong through the middle, right? The o-line quarterbacks, running backs, right? Just the inside-out type approach of football. And that's not to minimize the skill guys, 'cause we need them too. But if we can be strong through the middle, then we feel like we have a good chance to be successful."
Who will be the right tackle?
With Thomas out, Kentucky/New Mexico transfer Wallace Unamba is a potential starter on the right side of the offensive line and Kitchings is pleased with where his development is at:
"First of all, he's a great kid. Like he's one of the kids, like a lot of my enjoy on the team, but he's hungry and he's humble, so he's very coachable. And he's got a lot of pride in himself to do things the right way. So it's making a very smooth transition for him. You know, just like anything, right? Just get acclimated to how we practice, like how we coach. And he's taken on that very well. And he's one of the guys who's been consistently, you know, improving each day."
Virginia's O-Line Problems
The offensive line has been an issue for UVA since Elliott took over as the head coach, but they have put in a huge effort to try and fix that in the offseason. It has been a mix of returning players and transfers and Virginia O-Lineman Henry Josey talked highly at ACC media days about how well this group has came together:
"A lot of praise to this staff this off-season for the types of guys they've brought in. Meeting with them in December, it was clear that the key for guys coming in was for them to be good-character guys, guys who want to win games, and I feel like that's the guys we've brought in.
Coming together as a unit hasn't been hard. There's going to be a lot of competition at all five spots during fall camp, which is huge. Having that competitive depth that Coach E talks about is going to be big, and along with stability we've got a strong group that can play 12, 15, 17 games, whatever we need."
Virginia will open the season on Aug. 30th against Coastal Carolina.