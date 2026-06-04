Virginia promotes Justin Speros to football general manager

Thursday, Athletic Director Carla Williams and Coach Tony Elliott jointly announced that Justin Speros, chief of staff and assistant general manager, has been elevated to general manager of Virginia football.

We have elevated @jsperos to the role of General Manager#GoHoos 🔶⚔️🔷 pic.twitter.com/0UPGolt2OB — Virginia Football (@UVAFootball) June 4, 2026

“I am incredibly grateful to Dr. Williams and Coach Elliott for this opportunity to serve as general manager,” Speros said. “Their collective vision and leadership have transformed the landscape of Virginia football, and I am excited to contribute to its continued success while supporting our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”

Speros takes over for Tyler Jones, formerly deputy athletics director, chief strategy officer and general manager. Jones left this offseason to become Stanford’s deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.

To fill Speros’ former role, Cory Martin, director of player personnel, will become both assistant general manager and director of player personnel.

Speros, in his early 30s, will lead the Cavaliers’ front office. The Northern Virginia native has ample experience.

As a student at Clemson, he was a student assistant for Elliott and his offensive staff before his graduation in 2017. Speros then spent a year as a recruitment assistant for the Tigers. He also interned with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars before earning a full-time role in the college ranks.

Speros was named the director of scouting and quality control at Western Carolina in 2019. Then he became the director of scouting at South Florida before arriving on Grounds in early 2022 as one of the first members of the Elliott regime, serving as the director of scouting.

“Justin has been involved in every aspect of our player evaluation and acquisition process since we’ve been here and knows our organization inside and out,” Elliott said.

By the end of the 2022 season, Speros was promoted to the director of recruiting. He oversaw transfer portal evaluation, high school recruiting evaluations and more. Speros was then named chief of staff and assistant general manager when Virginia created an official front office in 2025.

“Charlottesville has truly become home for me and my wife, Kaycie, and it is simply a tremendous honor to represent the V-Sabre. The University of Virginia will continue to get my all.”

Speros takes the head front office gig for a Cavaliers squad that won a program-record 11 games last season en route to a win in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl over Missouri. Virginia is hoping to build upon a roster that came one win away from a College Football Playoff berth.

“He’s been an integral part of our roster building process from the beginning,” Elliott said. “I’m excited to see him grow and develop into this new role and have complete confidence he can help us get to where we need to go.”