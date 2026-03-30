Virginia RB J'Mari Taylor Expected To Land With NFC Contender In The Latest NFL Mock Draft

Virginia running back J’Mari Taylor was a bright spot for the Cavaliers in 2025 in their historic season, winning the most games ever in program history with 11 wins. Taylor rushed for 1,062 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 4.8 yards per carry. Taylor had three games with 100 yards rushing and four multi-touchdown games. His best game of the season came in a close loss to NC State, where he rushed for 150 yards and three touchdowns, and averaged 8.8 yards per carry. Taylor also recorded 43 catches for 253 yards and a touchdown.

Taylor recorded an 80.3 rushing grade, a 77.7 zone grade, and a 75.8 gap grade, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF has him slated as the No.184 overall prospect heading into the NFL Draft. He finished with a 76.1 overall grade for 2025. An area where he was extremely impressive was his elusive rating, where he recorded a 90.9. His ability to dodge defenders and move past them makes him a back who could be dangerous at the next level.

At the combine, he only participated in the vertical jump, broad jump, and bench press. He recorded a 34.5 vertical jump, a 9’7 broad jump, and 20 reps on the bench press. According to Next Gen Stats, Taylor finished with a 69 production score, which ranked 7th among running backs. Taylor has continued to rise up draft boards and, in ESPN’s latest NFL Mock Draft, is slated to go to the Detroit Lions in the fifth round with the No.157 pick.

Now, Detroit could make a lot of sense for Taylor. This past offseason, the Lions traded RB2 David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. The Lions will need another running back and perhaps even a stable of backs to complement their star running back, Jahmyr Gibbs. Taylor could be the perfect complement, and he would be a young, inexpensive option for Detroit, which has a lot of experience and can catch the ball out of the backfield.

For the Cavaliers, it is a welcome sight to see their players getting mocked in the NFL draft, and a player who had a big season for them in 2025 potentially get drafted. Head coach Tony Elliot can now show other running backs who come through the program what they can become if they put in the work and grind. Taylor went from unknown to one of the better backs in the ACC at the season's end, quite an accomplishment from the former North Carolina Central Eagle. Taylor will likely go in the latter rounds, but could have a big impact.