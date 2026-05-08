How to Watch Virginia vs. California: Start Time, Channel, Starting Pitchers + Odds

After not having a midweek game, the Virginia Cavaliers are back on the field tonight for their final home ACC series of the season. UVA is coming off a double-header against Radford on Sunday, and the Cavaliers are trying to work their way back into the hosting picture for regionals in the NCAA Tournament.

Entering the weekend series, Virginia is averaging 8.2 runs per game, which ranks 33rd in the country and seventh in the league. Overall, UVA has scored the 27th-most runs in the country at 393. UVA’s 82 home runs have powered the power surge through the first 48 games of the season. The 82 blasts rank 19th nationally and third in the ACC. In 2025, the Cavaliers only hit 69 home runs as a team.

A trio of Cavaliers was named to national award semifinalist lists, headlined by Lucas Hartman on the National Pitcher of the Year and Stopper of the Year lists. Tyler Kapa joins Hartman on the Stopper of the Year list, while Eric Becker landed on the Brooks Wallace Award list for top shortstop in the country. With the midweek win over George Mason, UVA picked up its 30th win of the year. Virginia is one of five ACC programs to tally 19 30-win campaigns since 2006. The Cavaliers join the likes of Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, and NC State.

Sunday’s Senior Day ceremony will feature seven Cavaliers, including Noah Jouras, Kevin Jaxel, Joe Colucci, Lucas Hartman, Harrison Didawick and Dean Kampschror.

Game Information

Current Record: No. 23 Virginia (32-16, 12-12 ACC) vs Cal (25-23, 8-16)

Where: Charlottesville, Va. (Disharoon Park)

Dates and Times: Friday, May 8th at 6 p.m. ET | Saturday, May 9th at 4 p.m. ET | Sunday, May 10th at 1 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: ACCNX

Radio: GT Gameday App, Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Starting Pitchers

FRIDAY – 6 PM

Cal: RHP Oliver de la Torre (4-5, 3.56 ERA, 68.1 IP, 19 BB, 63 SO)

Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-0, 4.06 ERA, 62.0 IP, 19 BB, 73 SO)

Saturday – 4 PM

Cal: RHP Gavin Eddy (6-3, 3.14 ERA, 71.2 IP, 16, 75 SO)

Virginia: RHP John Paone (1-3, 5.56 ERA, 43.2 IP, 19 BB, 50 SO)

Sunday – 1 PM

Cal: TBA

Virginia: LHP Kyle Johnson (1-2, 5.48 ERA, 23.0 IP, 13 BB, 28 SO)

Odds via Fanduel Sportsbook

Virginia is the favorite tonight at -340 while Cal checks in at +250 to pull the upset.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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