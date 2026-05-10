LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs California Baseball, Game Three Score

Pregame

LHP Kyle Johnson (1-2, 5.48 ERA, 23.0 IP, 13 BB, 28 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia Baseball in game three, and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:

1. CF AJ Gracia

2. 2B Joe Tiroly

3. 1B Sam Harris

4. LF Harrison Didawick

5. C Jake Weatherspoon

6. DH Kyle Johnson

7. 1B Antonio Perrotta

8. SS RJ Holmes

9. 3B Noah Murray

Virginia badly needed the win yesterday to even up the series with Cal and break their four game losing streak in conference play. It was an elite pitching performance from John Paone and UVA did just enough on offense to grab the win. Can they take the series against the Golden Bears today?