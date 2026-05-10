LIVE Updates: No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers vs California Baseball, Game Three Score
Pregame
LHP Kyle Johnson (1-2, 5.48 ERA, 23.0 IP, 13 BB, 28 SO) is on the mound today for Virginia Baseball in game three, and here is how the Cavaliers are going to line up:
1. CF AJ Gracia
2. 2B Joe Tiroly
3. 1B Sam Harris
4. LF Harrison Didawick
5. C Jake Weatherspoon
6. DH Kyle Johnson
7. 1B Antonio Perrotta
8. SS RJ Holmes
9. 3B Noah Murray
Virginia badly needed the win yesterday to even up the series with Cal and break their four game losing streak in conference play. It was an elite pitching performance from John Paone and UVA did just enough on offense to grab the win. Can they take the series against the Golden Bears today?
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell