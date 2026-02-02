Virginia Receives Commitment From Three Star WR Landon Hicks

Virginia continues to add to its impressive 2027 class with the latest commitment of Landon Hicks from Manchester High School (VA). Hicks is a three-star prospect, the No.19 player in Virginia, and the No.114 WR, according to 247Sports.

Before committing to Virginia, Hicks had notable offers from Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

On the gridiron, Hicks finished his junior year with 33 receptions, 578 yards, and nine touchdowns. He had his best game in the season opener, where he went off for six catches for 120 yards and a touchdown. He had a season-high three touchdown receptions against L.C. Bird. He earned all-region honors after a breakout season in 2025.

When you watch his tape, you see explosiveness and a player who can make plays consistently with the ball in his hands. His breakaway ability instantly catches your attention. He can get north and south quickly while separating from defenders and turning them into touchdowns. He led his team last year in touchdowns and receiving yards per game. Just get him the ball and allow him to exploit defenses. He is an underrated player with a lot of upside.

Hicks has an official visit set up in June with Virginia as he looks forward to getting back on campus and seeing the Cavaliers in a new light when he returns back to Charlottesville.

Virginia currently has a top 10 class in the country, according to 247Sports. They have commitments from Demarcus Brow, Sean Currie, Camden Chalkley, Derek Fisher, Lonnie Andrews, Gene Jones, and now Hicks. Hicks is the second WR commit of this cycle. A difference is Virginia has started early with this class not wasting any time in landing commitments and guys in the new class.

One thing we are seeing of late is the success in the state of Virginia for head coach Tony Elliot. Of the seven recruits mentioned above, six come from the state of Virginia. That is how you win your state and continue to build rapport with the parents, kids, and communities. It is a good sign of the direction the program is headed and what they are doing to land recruits. Virginia had a historic season in 2025, winning 11 games and defeating Missouri in the Gator Bowl.

With another in-state win in recruiting, the Hoos are off to a great start and beginning to stand out in the nation with the players they are acquiring.

