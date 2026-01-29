Virginia Gets Commitment From Highly-Ranked In-State 2027 Prospect

Talent acquisition never stops in college football. Even with the transfer portal now closed, teams are still working hard to bring in highly-ranked 2027 recruiting classes.

Virginia came into the day with five verbal commitments in their 2027 class and they added a 6th tonight. In-state edge Cameron Chalkley (Midlothian, VA) announced his commitment to the program tonight and becomes the latest addition for what is currently a top ten class in the country (though it is very, very, very early).

BREAKING: Virginia’s in-state streak continues in the 2027 class.



In-state edge Camden Chalkley commits to Virginia, a few days after his visit to Grounds.



"It really was always UVA," he said. "UVA has always been home.”



He details his decision. https://t.co/AES4SUYCst pic.twitter.com/p5kNN3AeOy — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) January 29, 2026

How does he fit?

Chalkley is a 6'3 230 LBS edge prospect who plays at Manchester High School (VA). According to the 247 Sports Composite, Chalkley is ranked as the No. 698 prospect in the country, No. 53 EDGE, and the No. 12 player in the state of Virginia. He held other offers from Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, and Wake Forest, among others. He was recently in Charlottesville for a visit.

Bringing in top prospects from in-state has been something that Tony Elliott has been preaching and this is part of his vision for the program. UVA currently has commitments from five of the top 17 players in the state of Virginia.

"Yeah, the reception is a lot different than maybe day one for the staff back when we took over. And each year, we've just made progress with building those relationships and then also showing the end product. I think that's the biggest thing. You can work as hard as you want building those relationships with the folks at the school, but until you can put the product on the field so that the young men, when they come, they can see it, they can touch it, they can feel it. I think you're seeing now where we got a little bit little bit more to sell than just a vision. It's really coming to life, so I'm excited about the six that we have.

Seven, if you count the DMV, I want to treat the DMV like it's in-state. Unfortunately, we lost one from the DMV, so we potentially had eight in this class from that kind of in-state area that were that we're recruiting. But I'm pleased with the direction that we're headed. And I'm hopeful that, and we were in on a lot of other guys from the state of Virginia. And I think we made kind of the final cut with some of the top guys from the area. So I feel better about those conversations.

I'm excited about the ones that we do have, the evaluation of the guys. I'm excited about the different areas of the state where the guys are coming from. So you're starting to see that inside out mentality come to fruition. "

