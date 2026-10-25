PFF Grades and Snap Counts For Virginia Football in Their Home Loss to Duke

Another week, another loss for the Virginia Cavaliers.

UVA was back at home on Friday night to face Duke in an ACC Championship game rematch, and the Cavaliers lost their first home game of the season. They had plenty of chances to win this game against the Blue Devils, but time and again, this team could not make the winning play. Now, Tony Elliott's team is running out of chances to make sure they get back to the postseason, and they are going to have to play much better than they have over the course of the past month.

When looking at the team's performance on Saturday, how did Pro Football Focus grade each Cavaliers performance? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Oct 23, 2026; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; DUPLICATE***Virginia Cavaliers running back Jekail Middlebrook (21) carries the ball during the second half against the Duke Blue Devils at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. TE John Rogers- 77.1 (40)

2. RT Monroe Mills- 73.5 (80)

3. RT Makilian Thomas- 67.6 (80)

4. RB Jekail Middlebrook- 65.4 (65)

5. RB Xavier Brown- 63.9 (4)

6. TE Dakota Twitty- 63.6 (49)

7. LT McKale Boley- 62.6 (80)

8. QB Beau Pribula- 62.2 (80)

9. WR Jacquon Gibson- 61.6 (35)

10. C Drake Metcalf- 61.4 (80)

11. TE Connor Cox- 60.6 (38)

12. LG Noah Josey- 60.5 (80)

13. TE Lukas Ungar- 59.6 (2)

14. WR Da'Shawn Martin- 58.4 (48)

15. RB Solomon Beebe- 57.9 (2)

16. RB Xay Davis- 54.9 (9)

17. WR Ty'Lyric Coleman- 54.8 (27)

18. WR Josiah Abdullah- 54.5 (25)

19. WR Isaiah Robinson- 54.4 (46)

20. WR Jack Rhodes- 51.1 (6)

It was another tough day for the offensive line. Jekail Middlebrook continued to show he is a good running back and the unquestioned leader in the backfield for UVA, but there is not a lot of good that came from the rest of the offense. Beau Pribula struggled again and no wide receiver emerged as a difference maker against Duke. Wake Forest has been playing well on defense and won't make things easy for the Cavaliers next Saturday.

Defense

1. Kam Robinson- 87.2 (51)

2. Matthew Fobbs-White- 77.9 (30)

3. LB Maddox Marcellus- 75.0 (36)

4. DT Justin Townsend- 70.6 (1)

5. LB Landon Danley- 70.2 (18)

6. CB Justin Ross- 68.0 (51)

7. DE Nnanna Anyanwu- 66.8 (24)

8. S Christian Ellis- 66.7 (51)

9. DL Kervins Choute- 66.7 (6)

10. DL Cazeem Moore- 65.6 (5)

11. DL Darrion Henry-Young- 64.1 (27)

12. DL Sichan John- 63.9 (25)

13. DB Montino Williams- 63.9 (51)

14. DB Jaylen Jones- 61.7 (46)

15. DE Fisher Camac- 60.1 (48)

16. DB Jam Jackson- 60.0 (2)

17. DL Anthony Britton- 58.5 (34)

18. LB Ezekiel Larry- 58.5 (4)

19. CB Jacobie Henderson- 52.7 (49)

20. CB Donovan Platt- 38.7 (2)

While UVA did not get the win, it was a welcome return to form for linebacker Kam Robinson. He was all over the field making plays for the Cavaliers' defense, and he is going to be asked to have a similar type of game if UVA wants any chance of beating No. 14 Wake Forest next Saturday.