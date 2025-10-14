Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week 8 Matchup vs Washington State
After a much-needed bye week, the Virginia Cavaliers are now getting back into the swing of things as they prepare for their upcoming matchup on Oct. 18 against Washington State. Heading into the game, UVA sits at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll, marking its highest ranking since 2019.
With their next game right around the corner, Virginia has officially released its depth chart.
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
QB
Chandler Morris
Daniel Kaelin
RB
J'Mari Taylor
Xavier Brown or
WR
Trell Harris
Eli Wood
WR
Jahmal Edrine
Jayden Thomas
WR
Cam Ross
Kameron Courtney
TE
Sage Ennis or
LT
McKale Boley
Jon Adair
LG
Noah Josey
Kevin Wigenton II
C
Brady Wilson
Noah Hartsoe
RG
Drake Metcalf
Tyshawn Wyatt or
RT
Jack Witmer
Ben York
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup #1
DE
Fisher Camac or
Billy Koudelka
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Anthony Britton
DT
Jason Hammond or
Bandit DE
Mitchell Melton or
Billy Koudelka
WILL LB
James Jackson
Maddox Marcellus
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson or
Trey McDonald
SPUR
Ja'Son Prevard or
Caleb Hardy
LC
Donavon Platt or
RC
Jordan Robinson
Kevon Gray or
FS
Ethan Minter or
SS
Devin Neal
Da'Marcus Crosby II
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
Punter
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
Kickoff
Daniel Sparks
Will Bettridge
Placekicker
Will Bettridge
Jorge Diaz Nicholas
Punt Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Kickoff Return
Cam Ross
J'Mari Taylor
Long Snapper
Bryce Robinson
Stevie Bracey
Brady Wilson Returns to Practice
For quite some time, Virginia has been playing with the absence of center Brady Wilson. Although the Cavaliers have been pulling off spectacular wins despite not having Wilson at the core, having him back on the field will inevitably provide the program with a boost. Head coach Tony Elliott had high hopes that he'd be able to return after the bye week.
While Wilson was out, Elliott described the situation as being similar to musical chairs — various players needed to step up in his absence, namely Drake Metcalf.
Fortunately, according to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, Elliott announced that Wilson and offensive lineman McKale Boley are expected to return to practice in preparation for Saturday's matchup. This is great news for UVA, which is hoping to continue its hot streak this week.
Although UVA's bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the program, there is always the chance that the break could have disrupted the flow of progress. With an overall record of 5-1 and 3-0 in conference play, it's clear that Virginia is at an all-time high this year, but will they be able to return on Saturday with the same drive that they've had in prior weeks?
As Mitchell Melton said heading into last week, per Virginia Sports, "I've never had a more perfectly timed bye week in my career. I'm definitely going to take advantage of it as best I can. Just rest, rejuvenate, and recover."
UVA Must Continue To Play With Confidence
Elliott has mentioned time and time again the importance of playing each game with confidence. UVA has played without some of its key players this season, yet the program has maintained a high level of confidence on the field that can make all the difference in terms of performance.
As Elliott stated in his press conference following his latest upset over Louisville:
"I think that managing the success of last week, and we didn't play our best last week, and we found a way to win. And so I think that's what they were leaning on. They leaned on that confidence coming out of that game to just believe all the way until the end... Super proud of our guys, and hey man, a win's a win in this conference. You take them. I've been a part of some quote on quote ugly wins. There's truly no ugly wins. We came up here with the objective to win, and the young men, super proud of them for their effort to just find a way,"
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. The matchup will take place at Scott Stadium, giving the Cavaliers a home-field advantage