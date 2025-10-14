Cavaliers Now

Virginia Releases Its Depth Chart Ahead of Week 8 Matchup vs Washington State

How does Virginia's depth chart look for its matchup against Washington State?

Maria Aldrich

Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott watches from the sideline during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
After a much-needed bye week, the Virginia Cavaliers are now getting back into the swing of things as they prepare for their upcoming matchup on Oct. 18 against Washington State. Heading into the game, UVA sits at No. 18 in the AP Top 25 poll, marking its highest ranking since 2019.

With their next game right around the corner, Virginia has officially released its depth chart.

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

QB

Chandler Morris

Daniel Kaelin

RB

J'Mari Taylor

Xavier Brown or
Harrison Waylee or
Noah Vaughn

WR

Trell Harris

Eli Wood

WR

Jahmal Edrine

Jayden Thomas

WR

Cam Ross

Kameron Courtney

TE

Sage Ennis or
Dakota Twitty

LT

McKale Boley

Jon Adair

LG

Noah Josey

Kevin Wigenton II

C

Brady Wilson

Noah Hartsoe

RG

Drake Metcalf

Tyshawn Wyatt or
Ethan Sipe

RT

Jack Witmer

Ben York

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup #1

DE

Fisher Camac or
Cazeem Moore

Billy Koudelka

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Jason Hammond or
Hunter Osborne or
Jacob Holmes

Bandit DE

Mitchell Melton or
Daniel Rickert

Billy Koudelka

WILL LB

James Jackson

Maddox Marcellus

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson or
Landon Danley

Trey McDonald

SPUR

Ja'Son Prevard or
Corey Costner

Caleb Hardy

LC

Donavon Platt or
Emmanuel Karnley

RC

Jordan Robinson

Kevon Gray or
Josiah Persinger

FS

Ethan Minter or
Christian Charles

SS

Devin Neal

Da'Marcus Crosby II

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Will Bettridge

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Jorge Diaz Nicholas

Punt Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Kickoff Return

Cam Ross

J'Mari Taylor

Long Snapper

Bryce Robinson

Stevie Bracey

Brady Wilson Returns to Practice

A man in a white t-shirt wearing an orange hat and black headset, standing with his arms folded across his chest.
Aug 30, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott looks on from the field during the second quarter against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

For quite some time, Virginia has been playing with the absence of center Brady Wilson. Although the Cavaliers have been pulling off spectacular wins despite not having Wilson at the core, having him back on the field will inevitably provide the program with a boost. Head coach Tony Elliott had high hopes that he'd be able to return after the bye week.

While Wilson was out, Elliott described the situation as being similar to musical chairs — various players needed to step up in his absence, namely Drake Metcalf.

Fortunately, according to Greg Madia of The Daily Progress, Elliott announced that Wilson and offensive lineman McKale Boley are expected to return to practice in preparation for Saturday's matchup. This is great news for UVA, which is hoping to continue its hot streak this week.

Although UVA's bye week couldn't have come at a better time for the program, there is always the chance that the break could have disrupted the flow of progress. With an overall record of 5-1 and 3-0 in conference play, it's clear that Virginia is at an all-time high this year, but will they be able to return on Saturday with the same drive that they've had in prior weeks?

As Mitchell Melton said heading into last week, per Virginia Sports, "I've never had a more perfectly timed bye week in my career. I'm definitely going to take advantage of it as best I can. Just rest, rejuvenate, and recover."

UVA Must Continue To Play With Confidence

A football player in a white uniform and helmet carrying a brown football while he runs past a crowd of players in red
Oct 4, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Virginia Cavaliers running back J'Mari Taylor (3) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the overtime against the Louisville Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 30-27. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Elliott has mentioned time and time again the importance of playing each game with confidence. UVA has played without some of its key players this season, yet the program has maintained a high level of confidence on the field that can make all the difference in terms of performance.

As Elliott stated in his press conference following his latest upset over Louisville:

"I think that managing the success of last week, and we didn't play our best last week, and we found a way to win. And so I think that's what they were leaning on. They leaned on that confidence coming out of that game to just believe all the way until the end... Super proud of our guys, and hey man, a win's a win in this conference. You take them. I've been a part of some quote on quote ugly wins. There's truly no ugly wins. We came up here with the objective to win, and the young men, super proud of them for their effort to just find a way,"

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. EST. The matchup will take place at Scott Stadium, giving the Cavaliers a home-field advantage

