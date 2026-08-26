Virginia reveals uniform combination for week zero matchup vs NC State

Continuing a home opener tradition, Virginia football will don white helmets with orange jerseys and pants for its game Saturday against NC State.

Graduate tight end Dakota Twitty starred in the Cavaliers’ weekly uniform reveal video.

Last season, Virginia wore orange jerseys for the opener against Coastal Carolina and also a home bout with Washington State. For the game against the Chanticleers (and this upcoming game against the Wolfpack), the Cavaliers had a theme titled Paint the Town Orange.

The theme is part of a celebration to begin the football season — which includes a spirit parade. This week, the Paint the Town Orange pep rally will be Friday at 8 p.m., beginning at Ting Pavillion on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall.

Tony Elliott and select players will be part of the celebration, along with cheerleaders, spirit squad and the Cavalier Marching Band.

Aug 31, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers defensive tackle Jason Hammond (91) celebrates with teammates in the final seconds of the second half against the Richmond Spiders at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Who is favored to win?

Analysts predict a close matchup, but the general majority favor Virginia. Bill Connelly's SP+ has the Cavaliers at a 52% chance of victory. Noah Teague of SportCLT agrees that Virginia will likely come out on top in a close game. Teague, who has covered NC State for years, had this to say about the matchup:

"I mean, the last few times they've played, it's been really, really good close games, and I think we're in for another really close game. I think that Virginia with Tony Elliott has really established themselves, and for me personally, I'm really impressed by them."

"I do think that Virginia wins this 35-31, and you got to give NC State at least one field goal. Dave Doeren loves his field goals."

Checking in with Coach Tony Elliott

Elliott said that his staff learned a lot about the 2025 team in last year's 35-31 defeat at NC State. He hopes to flip the result this time, but also, he acknowledged that his team can learn a lot from another matchup with the Wolfpack.

"Again, this is a group that has a ton of potential, but they haven’t performed together yet," Elliott said. "So we’ve got to try and find out a lot about ourselves, hopefully on the right side of the win-loss column. But win or lose, we’re going to learn a lot about who we are because this is our first time competing together."

NC State Coach Dave Doeren also sang his praises of his opponent, saying that this game in Charlottesville will be a highly valuable litmus test. He wants to author the kind of run Virginia went on last season.

This ACC opener should be an electric one. The Cavaliers, in home orange, will aim to put on a show for their home crowd.