Virginia's QB of the future could already be locked up in the 2027 class

Tony Elliott and Co. did an excellent job this offseason of addressing Virginia's quarterback position following the departure of Chandler Morris, as they were able to bring in former Missouri QB Beau Pribula and former PITT QB Eli Holstein via the transfer portal. Though those players are great for the immediate future, it's important to find a longer-term option for QB Coach Taylor Lamb to mold.

This is where Lonnie Andrews III, UVA's current 3-star QB commit in the 2027 class could come in.

The 6'0", 190-pound quarterback from Oscar Smith HS (Chesapeake, VA) is an excellent athlete and possesses a lot of intriguing traits that should seamlessly translate to the collegiate level, especially when it comes to overall mechanics.

Virginia '27 QB commit Lonnie Andrews III is special. The mechanics are already top-notch. #UVA #Wahoowa pic.twitter.com/kTcM2foJSU — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) June 13, 2026

He does a great job of planting his feet and driving through his hips on every throw, which allows him to have more power and hip thrust when pushing the ball downfield. Andrews III put a lot of beautiful throws on tape as a junior in 2025, similar to the perfectly placed deep ball in the clip above.

The way he's able to fit balls into tight windows and make efficient throws off platform makes him an extremely fun prospect to watch.

Lonnie Andrews III is more than just a top-notch thrower of the football

Andrews III has also shown the ability to extend plays with both his arm and legs, which is a major "plus" to have when it comes to evaluating potential Cavalier quarterbacks. Coach Kitchings has always gravitated towards signal-callers who can hurt defenses with their athleticism as well.

Brennan Armstrong, Anthony Colandrea, and Chandler Morris could all affect the game by rolling out to create different throwing windows when plays begin to break down in the passing game. Coach Kitchings is a huge believer in giving his quarterbacks the freedom to tuck it and run whenever they want, because an incremental gain on a "lost" play is more beneficial to the offense than holding onto the football for too long.

It sounds odd, but quite a few coaches at the collegiate level are very regimented and have multiple checks for their quarterbacks to make before scrambling for extra yardage, which can result in taking big sacks in crucial situations.

Lonnie Andrews III 30 pass to Travis Johnson for TD. Extra point blocked. Oscar Smith 25, North Stafford 0 pic.twitter.com/R3p4PlN0GZ — Larry Rubama (@LHRubama) December 13, 2025

Lonnie Andrews III is tailor-made for Virginia and the Des Kitchings offense, and it's incredibly easy to see why the staff was so excited when he committed back in October. He ultimately chose UVA over the likes of PITT, Syracuse, and South Florida.

Despite other programs continuing to recruit him because he pledged so early, Andrews III remains locked in with the Cavaliers, and he was recently on Grounds June 5th for his official visit.