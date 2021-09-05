September 5, 2021
UVA Star Athletes Take in Virginia Football Game

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics

Several Virginia Cavaliers sports stars were in attendance at the UVA football game on Saturday night

Nearly 43,000 people attended Virginia's season-opening football game against William & Mary on Saturday night. Among those fans at Scott Stadium were several former, current, and future UVA sports stars. 

Former Virginia football standouts Bryce Perkins, Joe Reed, Charles Snowden, and Hasise DuBois were on the sidelines for the game. 

(from left to right) Joe Reed, Hasise DuBois, Bryce Perkins, and Charles Snowden

During a timeout, the 2021 UVA women's swimming and diving team that won the program's first ever national championship was honored. 

UVA Women's Swimming and Diving National Champions

2021 National Champion UVA Women's Swimming and Diving Team

Team USA Olympic swimmers Alex Walsh, Emma Weyant, and Kate Douglass were also honored after winning medals at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo last month. Paige Madden, who also won a silver medal in Tokyo, was not in attendance as she is currently in Italy competing in the International Swimming League, but Madden recorded a video message which was played on the video board at Scott Stadium. 

(from left to right) Alex Walsh, Emma Weyant, and Kate Douglass

Also in attendance was the UVA men's basketball 2022 recruiting class. Isaac McKneely, Leon Bond, and Isaac Traudt, who committed to Virginia a week ago, were joined by Tony Bennett in the stands at the Virginia football game. 

(from left to right) Isaac Traudt, Tony Bennett, Isaac McKneely, and Leon Bond

Traudt, McKneely, and Bond spent the weekend in Charlottesville and took in a men's basketball practice at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt Instagram story

Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt posted their vantage points for the UVA men's basketball practice they attended on Saturday.

The trio of future Virginia basketball stars also had a chance to meet Trey Murphy, who returned to Charlottesville this weekend after being selected in the first round of 2021 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans this summer. 

(from left to right) Leon Bond, Trey Murphy, Isaac McKneely, and Isaac Traudt

These celebrities of the Virginia sports world certainly chose a good game to attend, as the Cavaliers routed William & Mary 43-0 on Saturday night in an electric environment at Scott Stadium. 

