Three Michigan Players UVA Should Pursue if They Enter Portal After Coaching Change

One of the major storylines to involve college football this offseason was the firing of Michigan's head coach Sherrone Moore with cause. With Moore on his way out the door, the Wolverines are expected to undergo some dramatic changes ahead of their 2026 campaign. That being said, programs across the country have an opportunity to take advantage of the situation, and UVA is one of them.

Virginia's head coach Tony Elliott is looking to bring his team back to the ACC Championship Game next season, and potentially the College Football Playoff. One way to do that is by bolstering his roster. With the transfer portal opening up in a few weeks, business is already booming. Michigan is likely going to have a variety of players entering the portal, and it would be worth biting on a few of them.

QB Bryce Underwood

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is sacked by Ohio State defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (97) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If 18-year-old freshman Bryce Underwood enters the portal, UVA could have a chance at adding him to its roster. Uncertainty continues to loom as to whether or not Chandler Morris will be granted an additional year of eligibility, so Virginia must scope out other options in case his time with Virginia comes to an end.

Throughout his 2025 campaign, Underwood completed 179 of 293 passes for 2,229 yards on 61.1%, while logging nine touchdowns and six interceptions. Despite his young age, he has displayed pure brilliance on the field, which would certainly benefit the Cavaliers, particularly if Morris can't secure another year.

RB Jordan Marshall

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Ohio State during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alongside Underwood, sophomore running back Jordan Marshall is another player the Wolverines are striving to retain, but there is still a chance he could enter the portal. If he does, Virginia will have the opportunity to provide depth to its offensive unit, which has been rather inconsistent this past season.

Marshall finished his campaign with 150 carries for 932 yards with 10 rushing touchdowns. Now, UVA is already equipped with a reliable running back J'Mari Taylor, but it wouldn't hurt to bring another dominant player on board.

CB Jyaire Hill

Michigan defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) sacks Central Michigan quarterback Joe Labas (2) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Virginia's struggles this season largely revolved around the offense, but that doesn't mean that the Cavaliers were without their flaws on defense. One way to ensure even more stability in this department would be to obtain a veteran cornerback, such as senior Jyaire Hill.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defensive back could provide immense power for Elliott's program. This past year, he registered 33 total tackles, one sack and one interception. Hill is one of those players who comes with natural talent, and when coupled with a willingness to learn and continue developing, it serves as a major threat on the field.

There is a high level of uncertainty surrounding the transfer portal this year, and Virginia's ability to navigate recruitment and transfers, but Elliott's program surprised the nation this year in terms of performance. Now having a taste for victory, Elliott will likely do whatever it takes to guide his team to success once again.

