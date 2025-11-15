Cavaliers Now

Virginia vs Duke Live Updates | NCAA Football

Who will win today's massive ACC clash between Virginia and Duke?

Jackson Caudell

Nov 8, 2025; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris (4) throws the ball against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
15:00 1Q-

Virginia and Duke are getting closer to kickoff and this is arguably the biggest ACC game of the day.

The Cavaliers and the Duke Blue Devils are going to face off today and one team will leave with just one ACC loss while the other is going to be on the outside looking in for the ACC Championship picture. This is a massive game and the good news for the Cavaliers is that they are likely going to have quarterback Chandler Morris for this game according to multiple reports.

So who wins today in Durham? Stay tuend in right here for the latest live updates, scores, and highlights!

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

