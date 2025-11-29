Cavaliers Now

Virginia vs Virginia Tech Live Updates | NCAA Football

Who will win the Commonwealth Cup on Saturday night?

Najeh Wilkins

Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Trell Harris (11) celebrates a touchdown against the Duke Blue Devils in the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images
In this story:

10:38 1Q- Fisher Camac gets his hand up and gets a batted pass that leads to a Maddox Marcellus interception on the opening possession on defense for the Hoos. Virginia will take over at the Virginia Tech 46 yards line

15:00 1Q- Virginia Tech begins with the ball on the opening possession

Virginia is back in action for its season finale and is looking to close the season strong and defeat its rival, Virginia Tech. To do that, they need to have a well-balanced offensive attack, make plays down the field, and convert their opportunities. With the loss of star linebacker Kam Robinson, it will be intriguing to see how the defense plays and if there will be any struggles for the Virginia defense on Saturday. A big game for the Hoos who can clinch its ticket to the ACC championship.

More Virginia Football News:

Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for No. 17 Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Staff Predictions for Virginia vs Virginia Tech This Weekend

What’s at Stake for the Virginia Cavaliers vs Virginia Tech

Three X-Factors for Virginia In Its Matchup Against Virginia Tech This Weekend

Two Key Matchups Virginia Must Win Against Virginia Tech This Weekend

Published |Modified
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Home/Football