Virginia vs. Wake Forest Live Updates | NCAA Football
2:34 Q2
Virginia defense forced a three-and-out on the next drive. Cam Ross fair caught a punt at the UVA 33-yard line.
4:27 Q2
Virginia's Daniel Kaelin took Morris' place at quarterback to start the next drive. J'Mari Taylor rushed twice for nine yards to start the drive, before Daniel Kaelin 54 yards down the sideline inside the Wake Forest 10-yard line. The Hoos failed to punch it in, forcing Will Bettridge to salvage the drive with a 22-yard field goal.
8:33 Q2
On the second play of Virginia's drive, Chandler Morris scrambled for six yards. Wake Forest's Travon West was assessed a 15-yard personal foul at the end for an unnecessary hit on Morris while the quarterback was sliding down. Morris was visibly shaken, laying on the field for several minutes. The graduate transfer was able to walk off under his own power, however.
9:13 Q2
Wake Forest handed the ball off to Demond Claiborne six times in their push towards the goal line. Claiborne picked up 11 yards before an errant toss from quarterback Robby Ashford turned the ball over on downs.
12:23 Q2
Wake Forest's quarterback Robby Ashford and running back Demond Claiborne traded rushes, including Claiborne's two-yard pick up on 4th and one. The Demon Deacon's have the ball on the Virginia 12-yard line.
End of Quarter 1 | Virginia 3, Wake Forest 0
0:00 Q1
The Cavaliers forced a 3rd and 14 and was able to get pressure on Wake's Robby Ashford in the backfield. Ashford evaded pressure and found running back Ty Clark for a 22-yard catch and run. Ashford then narrowly connected with running back Demon Claiborne on a nearly broken flea-flicker. Claiborne, however, found blockers and picked up 15 yards for the Demon Deacons.
1:59 Q1
Virginia running back J'Mari Taylor got involved in the first four plays of UVA's drive––rushing for seven yards and pulling in an 11-yard reception. The Hoos, however, went for it on 4th and three and did not convert. Wake Forest starts with the ball from their own 40-yard line.
5:47 Q1
Wake Forest started with the ball at the UVA's 47-yard. The Hoos forced a short 4th and one. The Demon Deacons went for it, going deep to receiver Chris Barnes––broken up by corner Emmanuel Karnley. The pass-break-up was physical, but no flag was thrown. Virginia starts with the ball at their own 40-yard line.
7:24 Q1
Virginia had a 15-yard completion from Chandler Morris to Cam Ross overturned. J'Mari Taylor followed that up with two short pick-ups, forcing Daniel Sparks and the punt unit back onto the field. Sparks hit a low line-drive for 52-yards, allowing Wake Forest's Carlos Hernandez to return it for 21-yards to Virginia's 47-yard line.
9:39 Q1
Virginia able to stall the Demon Deacon's offense once again, forcing a punt after four plays. Wake's Cal Joseph struck his punt well, pinning the Hoos back at their own 15-yard line.
11:48 Q1
Virginia was unable to move the sticks on their first drive. Chandler Morris threw two passes incomplete, and J'Mari Taylor rushed for a loss of two-yards. Still, the Cavaliers capitalized on the field position as Will Bettridge put a 35-yard field goal through the uprights.
13:12 Q1
Wake Forest's quarterback opened the game with a 18-yard rush through the heart of Virginia's defense. UVA's secondary broke up a deep pass to Wake Forest's Sterling Berkhalter. The Cavaliers ultimately blocked a punt which was recovered by Kam Robinson at the Wake Forest 24-yard line.